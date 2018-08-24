From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for Week Ending Aug. 24, 2018

State Street has become the victim of two clashing ages. The age when automobiles ruled the land and the new age in which people desire to get away from the old age of automobiles and actually interface with their fellow citizens.

We are drowning in automobile traffic culture. The cure? Well, the cure for State Street would be to get rid of what ails it: Automobiles. Reroute auto traffic (e.g., to Chapala and Anacapa streets). We have such lovely old architecture and beautiful sidewalks in the city, BUT what we have are streets totally congested with frustrated drivers and pedestrians who are simply trying to get from point A to point B or enjoy a sidewalk meal in the midst of fume spewing automobile congestion and blaring car stereos.

I have long since stopped frequenting outdoor State Street patio establishments because the carbon monoxide does not go well with these lovely (and expensive) plates of food. In addition, I feel very uncomfortable eating in front of the throngs of homeless looking longingly at my good fortune from a few feet away.

Solution? Turn State street (between Micheltorena and Haley streets) into a citizens shopping park complete with trees, fountains, performance venues with mariachis or other performance artists, open spaces, vendors, sponsored events by local State Street business owners, etc. Turn State Street into a place that will attract local families and visitors alike. A place where our kids can safely run about and be entertained without fear of being clobbered by a truck. Something picture worthy rather than just another ignored, empty and downtrodden old town center.

Currently, State Street is gasping its last breath. The empty storefronts are a tell-tale sign of illness. It is time to get creative, think outside the box and save this business center! The money it would take to rejuvenate downtown Santa Barbara would quite possibly be recouped by the influx of tourism and locals alike who would find the people-friendly outdoor mall an inviting, reflection of Santa Barbara’s wonderful heritage.

Ha ha! So Frankland’s Crab & Co. — which had a black-and-white business motif that caused the Montecito Inn to install a prohibited awning and change the colors of its building shutters, ignoring the Santa Barbara Historic Landmarks Commission standards — is no more and there’s a new business there.

Will we see another awning change? Another color change? Another appeal to the City Council now?

I want to add my voice to remember and honor Toru Miyoshi. I worked with him when he was a Santa Barbara County supervisor. Kind, honorable and decent, he taught me a lot about responding to racism.

My condolences to his family and community.

Santa Barbara County could soon have thousands of plastic-covered hoop structures for growing cannabis (and other crops) in our river beds.

Is that legal? Not right now, but it will become legal if the county approves a new ordinance. The county Planning Commission hears it Wednesday; the Board of Supervisors shortly after.

But wait, could fertilizing crops grown in a river bed affect water quality? Yup.

If there is a heavy storm, could the plastic coverings of the hoop houses rip off and go downstream? Yup.

Won’t acres and acres of 2,00-foot-long, 20-foot-tall plastic structures in the river affect habitat that benefits all of us? Yup.

Could it increase crime and illegal trespassing. Yup.

So why would the county allow it? Hard to say what any individual decision maker is thinking, but pot and other farmers who own or rent land that extends into a river bed are lobbying to be allowed to grow there.

Putting fertilizer where it will enter the water we drink is nuts. Adding plastic and crime just makes it more nuts.

Sometimes helping farmers is counter to the public’s needs. This is one such time.

