From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for Week Ending Aug. 31, 2018

In response to the Aug. 27 article, “MTD to Launch 1-Day Waterfront-Shuttle Pass to Stem Ridership Decline,” the replacement of the open-air waterfront shuttles with giant closed-in buses makes the entire experience of riding the shuttle less of a fun Santa Barbara outdoor thing and more of a riding the bus thing.

The buses also seem to clog up traffic and bike lanes more than the open-air shuttles due to their apparently increased size. They may just look larger because I can’t see through them anymore.

Either way, I think getting giant city buses was a huge mistake for what was a small waterfront shuttle ride.

Greg Grant

Santa Barbara

• • •

While much of Dan McCaslin’s Aug. 29 commentary, “The Moral Order in Nature — There Is Only Today!” flows nicely and makes some valid, if not refreshing points, it appears plainly obvious to me that one paragraph doesn’t belong. It’s the one referring to Sam Harris and Richard Dawkins, comparing them to Old Testament prophets.

It’s as if you mis-edited the article by adding this paragraph that was to be used (or perhaps already was used) in a different piece. But I doubt that.

No, my best guess is that you purposely used their names (with no quotes or supporting evidence for your irrelevant claim) for the sole purpose of steering otherwise nonreaders to your “news” platform.

Keith Peterson

Eden Prairie, Minn.

• • •

In response to Cassidy Block’s Aug. 25 commentary on the City of Santa Barbara providing municipal housing for the homeless, as a former member of the Housing Authority Commission, I have to say that the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara has done an amazing job in the last decades.

Housing for the formerly homeless includes El Carrillo housing units on West Carrillo Street and numerous other units for the elderly developed by other agencies, such as the Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara and Peoples’ Self-Help Housing.

Given the attractiveness of our beautiful city, there will never be enough housing for the homeless.

The City Council approved the AUD (or average unit density zoning) to provide smaller units for young professionals and those of moderate incomes. Thousands of units are now in the pipeline as this program goes out of control.

The State of California promulgated in January the ADU, or granny flat ordinance, giving the right to any resident to add a unit on their property.

Many programs are in the works and the City Council, city and county housing authorities, as well as other agencies, are very sensitive to the problems of the homeless and work every day to make changes to improve their lives.

Cheryl Rogers

Santa Barbara

• • •

First, bless Cassidy Block for his willingness to address the problem of homelessness, but I don’t know where he got the idea that “having a safe, comfortable place to wake up and return to is a basic right that should be afforded to all, regardless of one’s ability to pay.” (Emphasis added) I think I will send this column to the mortgage company instead of a payment next month and see what they say.

I wonder what other “information” Mr. Block has garnered in his years at school.

Has no one told him that some people do not want the responsibility of a home, or accountable to a government system? Has no one told him that a very great percentage of the people on the street are mentally ill, “freed” by federal law from involuntary commitment, and absolutely unable to maintain themselves, let alone a household?

Perhaps it would avail Mr. Block much to talk with a friend of ours, a former inner city police officer. He would visit “the projects” and find residents for whom it was too much trouble to take garbage to the dumpsters, and instead piled it in a corner of the kitchen. Perhaps Mr. Block should look into “the projects” Back East that were ultimately razed because the utilities had been so abused (and, in the case of copper pipe, stolen) that the apartments were condemned.

Giving people things they have not earned is never a good idea. I read an interview with the matriarch of several generations of a family, none of whom had an idea of themselves as potentially productive human beings, whose only focus was on what others would provide. She complained about a squeaky cabinet door and a dripping faucet in her free apartment. It did not occur to her or her family to do the repairs. The photograph accompanying the article showed her in front of her wide-screen TV in a bright, sunny room.

Mr. Block is sweetly naïve at best, horribly mal-educated at worst, and preparing to for a career siphoning our taxes into a bottomless pit.

Pauli Carnes

Santa Barbara

• • •

Oh, pul-leez! The Aug. 28 article, “Santa Barbara Issues Stop-Work Order for Downtown Mosaic Project,” is another whine from a business caught overreaching its building permit.

When will they learn we all play by the same rules, and crying, “Santa Barbara is so unfair to businesses,” is not a Get Out Of Jail Free card?

With all the business whining we’ve heard, you might think they’d get the message: check before you start or expand that project. But no, it’s a calculated gamble between asking for permission before or forgiveness afterward. SIMA and Impact HUB lost this one.

Rick Closson

Santa Barbara

• • •

Last month’s town hall hosted by Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, revealed that he is not interested in hearing from constituents about drought or wildfire. He explained that everything that can be done is being done, but was not willing to hear about other possible solutions.

There is a role the private sector can provide to prevent wildfires if the present governmental stewards allow alternate proposals. For example, avocado and citrus orchards have proven to be effective fire breaks.

For the past 25 years, however, environmental laws will not allow private-sector activities in Los Padres National Forest. Farming, grazing, logging and mining all provide good fire breaks that allow firefighters to move into the backcountry and slow a wildfire’s progress.

For more than 100 years, these methods have proven themselves. Orchards impede fire, grazing animals such as goats eat underbrush, loggers remove dead wood and miners build roads for access.

Politicians like Carbajal think they are the only ones in charge of Los Padres National Forest. It’s actually owned by the people of the United States. Rather than bigger government and higher taxes, why not allow the private sector to help mitigate drought?

Management of our national forest land could be greatly improved. Discussion has been eliminated by Carbajal and his party. We need a representative in Congress willing to consider management practices that will protect us from wildfires.

It is the same for drought. Municipal water systems are relatively new. Old private and semi-private water companies still operate effectively and efficiently. They should be encouraged and not trampled by over-regulation that results in bigger government and higher taxes.

Please consider voting for someone else in the Nov. 6 congressional election, someone who doesn’t exclude people who do not work for government, and understands this country belongs to all of us.

Peter Hunt

Santa Barbara

• • •

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors’ recent resolution opposing separation of families and claiming solidarity with members of the community who are affected by federal immigration policies — promoted by First District Supervisor Das Williams — is nothing more than an example of Trump Derangement Syndrome promoted by this left-wing radical Democrat.

Williams’ policies are examples of the county’s sanctuary environment for illegal aliens. Separation of children from their criminal parents is common practice for the County of Santa Barbara, which does so every day. There is no difference between an illegal drug-addicted parent and illegal border alien. Both should lose their children.

The hypocrisy of the Board of Supervisors is showing here. The policy of separating children at the border from criminal parents was established before President Donald Trump applied it to the present President Barack Obama-generated mayhem at the border. Trump’s actions were to meet the law in place then, and are the same used by Obama.

All of those pictures of children detained in cages are of the Obama separations, not Trump’s. Contrary to the law in place, Trump did make an effort to reunite most of the separated children except for about 500 whose “parents” ran for the border without them.

You all once again show we voters what a bunch of phony baloney politicians are up there on the Board of Supervisors dais. The county should not be sticking its nose in this federal business.

Justin Ruhge

Lompoc

• • •

Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, says he represents local values. Just what are those values?

Does he take his marching orders from the leftist Democratic Party? Does he approve of open borders, abolishing the U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement, getting rid of gas and oil production, impeaching President Donald Trump, raising taxes, and having single-payer health care that will bankrupt California.

As a patriotic, common-sense American, I do not like the direction the Democratic Party is going in California (socialism).

This is why I will be voting for Justin Fareed, who cares about what is best for America, the rule of law and the rights of Americans.

Diana ThornX

Carpinteria

• • •

