From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for Week Ending Aug. 3, 2018

By Noozhawk Editors | August 3, 2018 | 9:00 p.m.

At the July 17 Santa Barbara City Council meeting regarding the ordinance to ban plastic straws, Councilman Jason Dominguez was quoted as saying, “We have to regulate every aspect of people’s lives.”

Wow. What a scary idea residing in the brain of our elected “leader.” Right out of George Orwell’s novel, 1984.

Unfortunately, Dominguez isn’t alone in thinking that way these days. Our state Legislature and our national Congress also seem to think that their role is to pass laws to regulate “every aspect of (our) lives.”

Whatever happened to the concept of the “land of the free?” How free are we if our elitist “leaders” think that they know better how we should live our lives and seek to control all aspects of our lives as Dominguez believes?

Addison Thompson
Santa Barbara

                                                                 •        •        •

It seems like Noozhawk has already taken sides on banning plastic straws and is promoting the issue by ignoring important aspects of this ill-informed decision by our local fascists, like the United States being responsible for less than 1 percent of the plastic polluting our oceans.

City Councilman Jason Dominguez’s statement that every aspect of our lives needs to be controlled by the City Council should tell everyone exactly what is happening here. For me, I refuse to drink the Kool-Aid. I need a straw ...

Dan Fleury
Santa Barbara

                                                                 •        •        •

So the Santa Barbara city council’s priority is plastic straws. OK, we all want to be conscious of Mother Earth, but maybe there are higher priorities — like $80,000 bulb-outs on De la Vina Street and $1 million bike paths when our water mains and sewer lines are deteriorating and breaking.

Get a grip, City Council. Maybe rethink your priorities.

John Sween
Santa Barbara

                                                                 •        •        •

Capt. David Bacon’s Aug. 2 column describes an amusing incident when he was hired to support the filming of a soap opera in the waters off Santa Barbara. Although he didn’t mention the name of the soap opera, I immediately recognized it as Days of Our Lives because I was the director of that shoot.

Please convey my compliments. His account is accurate, including the climactic moment when the helicopter (in which I was riding) swooped down out of the mist right on top of ... the wrong boat! I remember the terrified boaters scurrying around in panic, and when I got back to the studio in Burbank, this became one of my favorite stories from the shoot.

As a footnote, that sequence became one of the signature moments in the love story between the characters of Bo and Hope, and as a result was played over and over throughout the years as they reminisced. I’m guessing the boaters never knew that the beginning of the shot, where the mast first begins to emerge out of the fog, is in fact the “wrong” boat. It looked so pretty, we just had to use it.

Stephen Wyman
Days of Our Lives director and producer, 1984-2007

                                                                 •        •        •

With all of the “fake news” about the border immigration situation, it is refreshing to learn that there is a positive program to control the border and, at the same time, meet our labor needs for our giant agricultural business in Santa Barbara County. This is the H-2A Temporary Agricultural Workers program to provide contract workers from Mexico into the United States for work and then return when the contract is fulfilled.

In Lompoc and Santa Maria, hundreds of Mexican workers are in the area for this purpose. This past week, there were six buses with 40 people each, or 240 in all, stationed in Lompoc for this purpose. At times, 400 have been stationed here.

The workers take over a motel for housing and shop in local stores and eat in local restaurants. A lively basketball game provided some entertainment.

So far, this seems to work. We have not heard of any complaints. Things can get done across the border if we keep liberals and the “fake news media” from distorting the issues.

Justin Ruhge
Lompoc

                                                                 •        •        •

I was surprised to see the American flag, displayed in Santa Barbara County Fire Station 12 in Goleta, hanging backward in Noozhawk’s July 26 Photo of the Day.

The flag should always have its stars displayed on its own right. As viewed in the published photo, the stars would be on the viewers’ left.

Bob McNall
Santa Barbara

                                                                 •        •        •

