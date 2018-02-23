From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for Week Ending Feb. 23, 2018

Regarding the Franceschi House demolition costing $2 million, which easily could have gone toward renovations, after 20 years in San Diego, one of the main reasons for my departure north to Santa Barbara, was because of its historic preservation. San Diego demolition is an epidemic, and Santa Barbara should not be emulating it.

I was fortunate to see the house from the outside last autumn on a monthly COAST walking tour.

My first position after graduate school was as an “architectural historian” for the Providence, R.I., mayor’s office of community development from 1977 to 1978. I studied at four different architecture schools in New England from 1971 to 1988. So I admit to not being a seismic expert, but surely some way could be found to save this important piece of Santa Barbara history.

Should it still be demolished, that should be a warning to any party considering donating property to the city in the future to reconsider. Shame on Santa Barbara for taking this action.

Leon J. “Lee” Juskalian

Santa Barbara

• • •

Regarding the Feb. 23 collision on Cathedral Oaks Road, why was a Santa Barbara County Fire Department ladder truck dispatched to this accident with no high-rise buildings in sight?

Maybe just another example of our tax dollars being wasted? Or am I missing something?

Herman Pfauter

Santa Barbara

• • •

I liked what you called “hate speech.” You sound like a university, with their “hate speech” — which really is a way to control what you don’t want to hear.

I often found the comments on Noozhawk articles offensive, in fact most of them were, but I notice that this is normally the case with other papers and media outlets that still allow mostly unexpurgated spewing of opinions.

In a number of cases I found the responses more informed than the person writing the article, and I learned something from them. I still receive Noozhawk in my mailbox, but pretty much skip over it now that you have taken away reader comments.

Jarrell Jackman

Santa Barbara

• • •

I agree with Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen’s statement about the history of Disqus comments on Noozhawk’s stories as, “mostly vile, tiresomely repetitive, grossly speculative and often flat-out hate speech.”

What I enjoyed about Disqus comments was the ability to hear the view points of people who think differently than I do to keep myself open-minded and informed, and also to feel reassurance when hearing from people who think similarly to myself.

Unfortunately, later in Macfadyen’s same statement, he tells readers, “As you know, ours is a very small staff, and I want to keep our team focused on Noozhawk’s core mission, which is to report the news of our community. I don’t want to divert scarce resources to monitor and moderate commentary by people who insist on taking advantage of our generosity, exploiting our system and hijacking our hard work.”

At first, I wholeheartedly accepted this business decision.

Today I was flabbergasted by the ownership of Noozhawk’s message about ending comments on stories when I read managing editor Giana Magnoli’s Feb. 17 column. Apparently Noozhawk does have staff enough to monitor comments — enough to do so on a separate platform (Facebook). And not just “staff;” a managing editor, no less.

So, perhaps it isn’t a staffing issue at all? Perhaps it’s a quality of discussion issue? If that’s the case, I have a proposal: install Facebook comments on your stories.

I’m sure I could go to Facebook, find the story I have a question or comment on, and respond there. But that takes me off the Noozhawk site. Away from ads. Away from engagement. Be a leader and bring comments back! Comments from real people (at least, much more verifiably real than Disqus).

Thanks for your time and consideration.

ChristineKnight

Santa Barbara

• • •

You eliminated reader comments because so many were nasty, yet you keep printing Michelle Malkin. I find that puzzling.

Brian Epstein

Santa Barbara

• • •

The Feb. 15 world premiere of Unmasked Live at Santa Barbara’s Center Stage Theater was an apt and refreshing addition to the feminized Valentine’s Day tradition. Insurgent, poignant yet humorous, the tone of the pieces drawn from the 2017 Weeping Willows Books publication of Unmasked: Women Write About Sex and Intimacy After Fifty are reminiscent of Eve Ensler’s groundbreaking Vagina Monologues.

A mix of essays and poetry, the performance was directed by Maggie Mixsell and included the book’s editors, Marcia Meier and Kathleen A. Barry Ph.D. plus a wonderful mix of local women — not professional actresses.

With Mixsell’s deft guidance, the readings were evenly engaging and strong. The opening piece, “Orgasmic Harley, or Where Are My Balls,” by Bernadette Murphy and read by Linda Stewart-Oaten, depicted a hilarious, newly divorced road trip romp to sexual independence; a delightful way to remove any reservations about what fun might be in store.

The poem “Jacaranda,” by Eileen Malone and read by Andrea Weir Estrada, was sultry, laden with garden moisture and fragrance, making the earthly delight of sexual intimacy, and its way of suspending time, hauntingly beautiful.

“One More Morning,” by Julie Wenglinski and read by Deborah Donohue, described the simple, enfolding pleasure of comfortable companionship.

Like the V-Day movement spawned by Ensler’s work, Unmasked Live deserves to become an annual tradition that draws women (and men) of all ages together to emancipate our selves and each another from damaging cultural norms and to celebrate feminine sexual expression.

Beth Pitton-August

Santa Barbara

• • •

Mail Calls

Noozhawk welcomes and encourages expressions of all views on Santa Barbara County issues. Letters should be brief, and each must include a valid mailing address and contact information. Pseudonyms will not be used.

By submitting any content to Noozhawk, you warrant that the material is your original expression, free of plagiarism, and does not violate any copyright, proprietary, contract or personal right of anyone else. Noozhawk reserves, at our sole discretion, the right to choose not to publish a submission.

Click here for Noozhawk’s Terms of Use, and click here for more information about how to submit letters to the editor and other announcements, tips and stories.