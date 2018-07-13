Saturday, July 14 , 2018, 2:43 am | Mostly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for Week Ending July 13, 2018

By Noozhawk Editors | July 13, 2018 | 11:55 p.m.

I’m a long-time resident of Santa Barbara (35-plus years) and I now live in Palm Desert. The contrast in the way these two cities are maintained is striking.

Santa Barbara is dirty; weeds and overgrown brush are everywhere; piles of trash, litter and debris are found all around the city. Around Paseo Nuevo, where tourists are likely to visit, there are not only vacancies, but there’s gum, stains and dead plants in pots all around. Everywhere there are signs of graffiti on utilities, walls and fences throughout the city.

In contrast, Palm Desert is a community with pride and well-managed resources. Its street median landscaping is maintained impeccably. While it, too, deals with retail vacancies, the mall is spotlessly kept up. City planners have kept traffic flowing at a consistent pace throughout the Coachella Valley, with each community voting to synchronize signal lights.

Palm Desert’s population is three times that of Santa Barbara (yes, there are even homeless folks) and it’s a seasonal community, which means the city is well budgeted year-round. Hospitality and tourism are the primary economic drivers, also similar to Santa Barbara, but the priorities are clearly different.

As a result, beautiful Santa Barbara has deteriorated to what we see today. The next thing to go will be property values, I’m afraid. Someone needs to step up and salvage this once lovely town and it needs to happen soon.

Where’s the city management? Resources need to be put toward making Santa Barbara the gem it once was.

Andrea Rifkin
Palm Desert

                                                                 •        •        •

I fail to see the relevance or public interest in the occupation of a fire survivor in reporter Joshua Molina’s July 10 story, “Fleeing the Flames: A Doctor’s Harrowing Escape from Holiday Fire.”

The story subject is a physician, as noted in the headline, photo caption and throughout the text. Would his occupation have been so prominent if he were a butcher, baker or candlestick maker? Should we expect physicians to be less determined to get to their burned homes than others? Is their tragedy and loss greater than others’?

Or is this another whiff of America’s deference to our own version of an aristocracy? Absent other explanations, I think so.

Rick Closson
Santa Barbara

                                                                 •        •        •

It seems the Sept. 3 microburst in Santa Barbara was an Act of God and preparation for that is nondetectable. Therefore, how can any earthly person, or institution, be responsible? All who were present, in or around at the time were at their own risk, as well.

John Sween
Santa Barbara

                                                                 •        •        •

My family and I very much appreciate Jim Langley’s insightful columns. Keep them coming!

Robyn and Rolf Richter
Santa Barbara

                                                                 •        •        •

Just wishing Noozhawk the best in the future!

Bud Stuart
Santa Barbara

                                                                 •        •        •

Guns don’ kill people. It’s people who kill people. Right? By the same logic, it’s not drought, heat waves and wind that cause fires. It’s people. Right?

Dodging the logic has been a convenient Republican ploy for years. But, this time, the issue is too critical for slight of words. Global warming is here, and no amount of President Donald Trump’s blustering denial will make it go away. While he indulges in fruitless trade wars, the real crusade should be in cleaning up planet Earth.

The toxic atmosphere is already responsible for many lost lives. If not cleaned up, it might end with the loss of our entire planet!

John “Jack” Mithun
Santa Barbara

                                                                 •        •        •

