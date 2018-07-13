From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for Week Ending July 13, 2018

I’m a long-time resident of Santa Barbara (35-plus years) and I now live in Palm Desert. The contrast in the way these two cities are maintained is striking.

Santa Barbara is dirty; weeds and overgrown brush are everywhere; piles of trash, litter and debris are found all around the city. Around Paseo Nuevo, where tourists are likely to visit, there are not only vacancies, but there’s gum, stains and dead plants in pots all around. Everywhere there are signs of graffiti on utilities, walls and fences throughout the city.

In contrast, Palm Desert is a community with pride and well-managed resources. Its street median landscaping is maintained impeccably. While it, too, deals with retail vacancies, the mall is spotlessly kept up. City planners have kept traffic flowing at a consistent pace throughout the Coachella Valley, with each community voting to synchronize signal lights.

Palm Desert’s population is three times that of Santa Barbara (yes, there are even homeless folks) and it’s a seasonal community, which means the city is well budgeted year-round. Hospitality and tourism are the primary economic drivers, also similar to Santa Barbara, but the priorities are clearly different.

As a result, beautiful Santa Barbara has deteriorated to what we see today. The next thing to go will be property values, I’m afraid. Someone needs to step up and salvage this once lovely town and it needs to happen soon.

Where’s the city management? Resources need to be put toward making Santa Barbara the gem it once was.

Andrea Rifkin

Palm Desert

• • •

I fail to see the relevance or public interest in the occupation of a fire survivor in reporter Joshua Molina’s July 10 story, “Fleeing the Flames: A Doctor’s Harrowing Escape from Holiday Fire.”

The story subject is a physician, as noted in the headline, photo caption and throughout the text. Would his occupation have been so prominent if he were a butcher, baker or candlestick maker? Should we expect physicians to be less determined to get to their burned homes than others? Is their tragedy and loss greater than others’?

Or is this another whiff of America’s deference to our own version of an aristocracy? Absent other explanations, I think so.

Rick Closson

Santa Barbara

• • •

It seems the Sept. 3 microburst in Santa Barbara was an Act of God and preparation for that is nondetectable. Therefore, how can any earthly person, or institution, be responsible? All who were present, in or around at the time were at their own risk, as well.

John Sween

Santa Barbara

• • •

My family and I very much appreciate Jim Langley’s insightful columns. Keep them coming!

Robyn and Rolf Richter

Santa Barbara

• • •

Just wishing Noozhawk the best in the future!

Bud Stuart

Santa Barbara

• • •

Guns don’ kill people. It’s people who kill people. Right? By the same logic, it’s not drought, heat waves and wind that cause fires. It’s people. Right?

Dodging the logic has been a convenient Republican ploy for years. But, this time, the issue is too critical for slight of words. Global warming is here, and no amount of President Donald Trump’s blustering denial will make it go away. While he indulges in fruitless trade wars, the real crusade should be in cleaning up planet Earth.

The toxic atmosphere is already responsible for many lost lives. If not cleaned up, it might end with the loss of our entire planet!

John “Jack” Mithun

Santa Barbara

• • •

Mail Calls

Noozhawk welcomes and encourages expressions of all views on Santa Barbara County issues. Letters should be BRIEF — as in about 200 words-BRIEF — and each must include a valid mailing address and contact information. Pseudonyms will not be used, and repeat letters will be skipped.

With rare exceptions, this feature is published on Saturdays.

By submitting any content to Noozhawk, you warrant that the material is your original expression, free of plagiarism, and does not violate any copyright, proprietary, contract or personal right of anyone else. Noozhawk reserves, at our sole discretion, the right to choose not to publish a submission.

Click here for Noozhawk’s Terms of Use, and click here for more information about how to submit letters to the editor and other announcements, tips and stories.