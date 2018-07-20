Friday, July 20 , 2018, 11:38 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for Week Ending July 20, 2018

By Noozhawk Editors | July 20, 2018 | 10:55 p.m.

The one shopping option that Santa Barbara doesn’t have and really needs is an IKEA store.

If Target can have a small one and a large store, why not have an IKEA and The Container Store share the downtown Macy’s space?

My two cents ...

Carol DeCanio
Santa Barbara

I commend you for addressing the issues of downtown with Reimagine: Santa Barbara. The city is desperate for improvement.

My husband has watched the deterioration of the city for some 20 years as the needs of average citizens seemed ignored.

I am a relative newcomer, here since 2008 but have observed the lawlessness increase. Homeless spitting and harassing passersby on State Street. The multitudes of people living in housing meant for single families. The overregulation of small businesses, which my husband owned.

We finally gave up and moved 2,400 miles away. And I have to say while I miss our family, friends and the beautiful beaches — it has been an eye opener. I miss Santa Barbara, not the political correctness, which has gotten out of hand.

Ordinary people matter.

Deborah Manning-Fisher
Greenville, S.C.

Thank you for taking on the Montecito 2.0 project that Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen outlined in his July 15 column, “Bill Macfadyen: Introducing Montecito 2.0, and a Public Engagement Project to Get Us There.”

There are so many pressing needs in Montecito, but I don’t get the sense that anyone is truly in charge. If you can help clear up that picture, the project will be a huge success.

Carly Marshall
Montecito

In reference to the July 13 article, “Arson Suspected in Small Vegetation Fire Near Summerland Homeless Encampment,” is there a law against careless cooking fires by homeless campers? This is an issue that should be addressed.

Cheryl Rogers
Santa Barbara

