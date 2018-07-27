From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for Week Ending July 27, 2018

In the July 17 Noozhawk article about the Santa Barbara City Council banning plastic straws, staff writer Joshua Molina quotes Councilman Jason Dominguez as saying, “We (council members) have to regulate every aspect of people’s lives.”

Is this what Santa Barbara voters knew about him when he was voted into office? Did he misspeak? Is this his true governing mindset?

If so, Santa Barbara is in for a rough ride.

Bob McNall

Santa Barbara

• • •

In 2008, I wrote an article published in a local magazine describing the catastrophic impact of plastic pollution in our oceans and the “Great Pacific Garbage Patch” off the coast of California.

I had noted at the time that, in 2005, a scientist had found a scrap of plastic inside the stomach of a dead albatross. Countless marine creatures die from ingesting such trash, from fish to birds to whales.

By tracing the origin of a serial number on the shard of plastic, the researcher found that it had come from a World War II-era airplane.

The discovery served as a testament to the longevity and lethality of plastic pollution. Six decades later the small piece of trash was still a killer.

Plastic is forever. It degrades in sunlight, breaking apart into smaller and smaller pieces, becoming minuscule particles eventually, but never rotting or biodegrading.

A decade ago when I wrote that article, researchers taking samples of sea water in certain places found that bits of plastic outnumbered plankton by as much as 6-to-1. What must the ratio be now?

In recent weeks, numerous international news headlines have chronicled shocking accumulations of plastic garbage washing ashore in various locales across the world, from Indonesia to the Dominican Republic. The sea is awash in plastic.

On July 17, the Santa Barbara City Council banned plastic drinking straws. So serious does the council believe the problem to be that the new ordinance affords a possible six-month jail sentence for violators.

As a side note, that’s the same jail sentence meted out to a man who raped a woman in Isla Vista in 2016. Something seems a tad askew but, nonetheless, the issue of plastic pollution is a serious problem.

And so something must be done about the spreading of microplastic in mulch all across Santa Barbara County landscapes.

The City of Santa Barbara advises residents to spread free mulch on their yards, which is available for self-service pick up at a couple of locations. The city even pays for its water customers to have mulch delivered by the dumptruck load.

But the mulch is loaded with plastic. Surely I cannot possibly be the only one to have noticed.

I made the colossal mistake of mulching my yard with a load delivered to my home when transforming my property to a low water-use, drought-resistant landscape. Now my yard is littered with bits of plastic. It’s everywhere. As the mulch biodegrades, more bits and pieces of the trash begin showing.

And, considering how plastic photodegrades into dust, the pieces visible to the eye are only a fraction of the amount now on my property.

And what about the rest of the gardens and landscapes across Santa Barbara County? It’s disconcerting to think how much plastic has been spread over the land out there, as advocated and subsidized by the city. No doubt, some washes into streets, sewers, creeks and, eventually, the ocean even despite the drought and what little rain we now receive.

If we as as a community are serious about addressing the deadly and poisonous problem of plastic pollution, then this issue must certainly be addressed with resolve. I suspect that an immediate moratorium on the mulch program, at least until this issue can be remedied, would do far more in reducing plastic pollution than the straw ban.

Such a halt would certainly be no more drastic than giving straw users the same jail sentence as a rapist.

Jack Elliott

Santa Barbara

• • •

Thank you to the Santa Barbara City Council for taking such a strong stand on the menace of plastic drinking straws. I already feel safer walking on State Street downtown.

Kyle Klein

Santa Barbara

• • •

I simply do not understand why Noozhawk has chosen to publicize the appearances at Santa Barbara City Council public comment of Caroline Abate and her pro-President Donald Trump messaging. And why at such length and in such detail?

Is it newsworthy? Hardly. Is it laudable that she takes up the council’s time week after week? Absolutely not. She’s not even a resident of the city.

If Noozhawk wants to explore different sides of the political spectrum, I suggest that you do so in a more professional and balanced way. Giving Abate’s opinions so much space without exploring other perspectives just strikes me as provocative rather than informative.

Milt Hess

Santa Barbara

• • •

Since January, I’ve faithfully watched every Tuesday Santa Barbara City Council meeting from my home. This past Tuesday, I listened as Anna Marie Gott spoke during Public Comment in reaction against Caroline Abate’s comments in support of President Donald Trump’s administration. Gott and I could discuss, I am sure, her reasons for wanting public comment restricted to issues directly relevant to Santa Barbara (and she would lose that debate).

However, when she detoured into a vitriolic attack of Trump, she revealed something else entirely. And that was that she wanted to silence speech that she found offensive. The U.S. Supreme Court settled that argument about 40 years ago.

In doing so, Gott spoke against the protections afforded all people inside our country — the right to speak freely and openly.

As I watched the proceedings, I checked on my iPhone and looked up the city council’s policy on public comment. In one sentence, it states that one may speak on any issue not on the agenda. (my emphasis) That’s a direct quote, or pretty darn close.

It’s also right. You don’t want to start limiting speech, then having to define what constitutes a city issue — as opposed to Santa Barbara County issue that could affect us, and on into the state and feds.

Furthermore, you’ll for sure bring the First Amendment folks into our community, and for what? To deny a quiet and respectful woman two minutes to speak to something that she feels passionate about — so passionate, in fact, that she is willing to expose herself to ridicule (and threats in the current political climate).

I’d like to share a memory with you. Back in 1988, we lived in East Berlin for six months. My husband was given a Fulbright teaching award. Those months behind the Berlin Wall were life-altering for each of us, including our son. There are memories of that world that will remain etched in my mind and heart for the remainder of my life.

Among them, the times we would find ourselves walking past Berlin’s City Hall (“Rathaus” in the German) and also when we’d saunter past the Parliament building in Alexanderplatz. Both government buildings were guarded by armed soldiers. Only those with business inside were permitted to enter.

All the newspapers and television stations were owned by the government, so that the citizenry were told what their leaders wanted them to know. The wall between government and its people was as solid as the concrete and barbed wire and land mines that separated the East from the West. That is no hyperbole.

We take so much for granted, and from time to time, it’s important to step back to reflect on our form of governance again. When you return to the dais this coming Tuesday, think about what I just told you about the former East Germany. Then look around the council chambers. The door is unlocked; people will enter even after Mayor Cathy Murillo calls the meeting to order. Even the two doors downstairs are unlocked, all day and every workday.

Anyone can enter City Hall. Or any of the thousands of government offices around our country. Folks will step out from time to time. There’s at least one police officer there, but is anyone in the room frightened of him? Cameras record the meeting so that folks like me can watch live from home. It’s even telecast in Spanish!

I also expect that a reporter or two will be there to cover an agenda item of particular interest. Can you imagine the City Council attempting to control what our journalists report?

But for me, the one part of the proceedings that really sets America apart from all other countries, past and present, is the public comment period. I love it! I know, I recognize that some of those speakers ramble on, especially the regulars. You must be thinking, will it ever end?

But thank God that they can speak. It’s a precious right. Public comment is the great equalizer. A homeless and mentally woman can speak her mind. So can a prominent businessman. As can a respected retired judge.

I cherish those minutes because they remind me of what we own as a people: that First Amendment and the other nine that follow her. Do you get my drift?

Celeste Barber

Santa Barbara

• • •

Why would Noozhawk devote so much space to propaganda from a supporter of President Donald Trump? This Caroline Abate woman is only wasting valuable city time, and her points are not even relevant to Santa Barbara. No one here cares to hear them.

Noozhawk should be ashamed for ignoring the active local resistance to Trump and the calls for him to be impeached.

Alex Guinn

Santa Barbara

• • •

I read your July 20 article about Caroline Abate, who speaks on a regular basis at Santa Barbara City Council meetings about being a supporter of President Donald Trump. I perceive her as a lone voice crying in a wilderness of Democratic supporters. I admire her courage and tenacity in willing to stand before a mostly hostile audience and give her personal viewpoint about our president. I wonder why she is the only one willing to stand up and be counted as his supporter?

I graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1956, when the local area still had orchards and meadows instead of buildings everywhere. We didn’t have homeless people living below the majestic Moreton Bay Fig Tree, or on the steps of City Hall.

During my career of 28 years as a city employee in Santa Barbara, I watched my city begin to change. When I retired in 1990 (early retirement for health reasons), the cost of living had risen so much that I had to leave my city for cheaper living elsewhere.

I miss living in Santa Barbara because of the climate, beaches, mountains, etc. I do not miss the political climate that has descended upon my city. If I were still living there, I would be attending City Council meetings and voicing support of our president as Caroline Abate is doing.

Charles Caudle

Amarillo, Texas

• • •

Regrettably, Noozhawk’s July 17 coverage of public comment on ERG Resources’ Draft EIR on its West Cat Canyon Revitalization Plan did not accurately reflect the reality at both hearings.

While opposition in the North County itself to oil projects here is surely higher than it has ever been, it may further be said that comments in Santa Maria were overwhelmingly in opposition to the project. Overall, 78 percent of public comments at the two hearings were opposed to the project.

Commentors made a number of points, including the following: ERG Resources has the third highest number and volume of oil spills in Santa Barbara County, ERG is bankrupt and would be unable to handle its next significant cleanup without taxpayer dollars, and putting Santa Maria’s entire drinking water supply at risk of contamination is simply unacceptable.

Seth Steiner

Los Alamos

• • •

The Los Angeles Times published an op/ed by former Gov. Pete Wilson criticizing congressional legislation, HR 1491, which inspired a July 18 rebuttal co-authored by Santa Barbara County First District Supervisor Das Williams and Kenneth Kahn, chairman of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

I must clear up a key misleading statement in the Williams/Kahn editorial. They claim that, “Over three years, the tribe and the Santa Barbara County government held 22 public meetings to receive input on the agreement and the fee-to-trust application. The legislation pending in the Senate demonstrates that two sides with very different goals can reach an agreement that works to everyone’s benefit.”

HR 1491 and the fee-to-trust application is NOT the result of a three-year public process. The community meetings concluded in October 2016 without any consensus.

The Santa Barbara County/tribal MOA was solely motivated by pressure from Rep. Doug LaMalfa, R-Calif., who sponsored HR 1491 and two other similar bills for the tribe. The closed-door MOA process excluded public input, and sparked tensions in a community with unaddressed concerns and unanswered questions.

Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann repeatedly publicly apologized that the MOA was the best she could do given the threat of pending congressional action. This is not the results — “that two sides with very different goals can reach an agreement that works to everyone’s benefit” — that Kahn describes.

HR 1491 is inconsistent with the density of surrounding neighborhoods and local land-use planning. It awards eventual unrestricted development to a special-interest group. It’s “bigfooting” and “pay-to-play.”

Leslie Mosteller

Santa Ynez

• • •

It is interesting that Santa Barbara County First District Supervisor Das Williams and Kenneth Kahn, chairman of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, co-authored a rebuttal to a recent Los Angeles Times op-ed by former Gov. Pete Wilson.

Accessible Santa Barbara County and state public records show that Williams has taken more than $172,000 from California gaming tribes in California since 2009. AFTER Williams’ was recently elected supervisor, he took $18,000 from the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

The Williams/Kahn commentary tells readers about the 22 public meetings held concerning the tribe’s use of a 1,400-acre parcel of farmland and open space. However, the ONLY public meetings the county held AFTER Williams’ election were to tell voters about the sweetheart deal between the county and the tribe — a deal for which the public did not have any opportunity for input.

As Williams and Kahn tell us, the Santa Ynez Valley is indeed serene and bucolic; I agree. However, nothing in the MOA permanently protects the Valley from the massive commercial development previously proposed by the tribe.

Moreover, under this agreement, the tribe is only required to pay a paltry sum of $178,000 per year to the county instead of property taxes for services such as fire and police protection and roads. It will cost taxpayers much more to provide those services. The deal that Williams and his colleagues on the Board of Supervisors gave the Chumash is a flat give-away by the county of taxpayer funds.

The jointly authored letter is further evidence that Kahn’s investment in Williams continues to pay dividends.

Mike Hadley

Santa Ynez

• • •

Regarding Capt. David Bacon’s July 12 column, “Cleaning Up Our Beaches with Solution-Based Projects,” this cleanup of the leaking oil well at Summerland is an impressive and welcome educational article.

I do, however, have a different conclusion on the basic claim that this was a great solution and the way things should go down in such cases. That beach had been polluting for years. The complaints “should” (oh, how I hate that word) have been researched years ago by our group-funded safety blanket called government.

If not, it would have been nice had our nonprofit organizations found it. For years online, I’ve witnessed long harangues from those who insist there is no problem from the oil industry on our beaches and that any tar is from natural causes — the proof being that native inhabitants used it to waterproof their canoes. Oh, how I wish I could send them this article.

Thank you guys for making us aware.

Chris Hall

Santa Barbara

• • •

In the unprecedented 12-year battle over workers’ rights at the Santa Barbara News-Press, we can declare a small but crucial victory.

The National Labor Relations Board announced this month that it will seek $2.2 million in “monetary relief” for dozens of newsroom employees who were mistreated by Wendy McCaw, the multimillionaire owner and co-publisher of the Santa Barbara News-Press.

It’s about time.

The board wants McCaw to pay $936,000 to “make employees whole” because she illegally hired nonunion temporary workers and freelancers. She also would owe $705,000 in back pay for two employees whom she illegally laid off or fired; $222,000 for employees whose merit pay she illegally suspended; and $186,000 to reimburse employees for any tax increases linked to these one-time paybacks.

In addition, the board wants McCaw to reimburse the Teamsters for $183,000 in expenses that the union incurred during its fruitless contract negotiations with the News-Press from 2007 to 2012, while seeking a fair contract for newsroom employees.

The names of past and present newsroom beneficiaries have not been made public. The board’s proposal does nothing for eight of us News-Press reporters who were unfairly fired by McCaw soon after September 2006, when the newsroom voted to join the Teamsters. Our careers were derailed; our lives were disrupted.

Still, we’re pleased that some current newsroom employees and many of our colleagues who left the paper may be compensated in some measure for what they lost.

On Sept. 25, 2018, the board will hold a hearing in Los Angeles, at which the News-Press may object to the proposed compensation.

The calamity known as the News-Press Mess exploded on the scene in the summer of 2006, making international news. Five top editors and columnist Barney Brantingham resigned on July 5 and 6 that year, alleging that McCaw was interfering in the paper’s newsgathering and news reporting on behalf of her celebrity friends.

A frantic exodus of newsroom professionals and a massive subscribers’ boycott have since reduced the News-Press, once a respected local institution, to a paper that people will proudly tell you they wouldn’t think of reading, and fish will indignantly tell you they don’t want to be wrapped in.

Under these circumstances, a $2.2 million nick in McCaw’s vast fortune is not cause for much celebration. As far back as 2006, before McCaw fired the eight of us (one in four newsroom employees who voted for the union), we were fighting for basic job rights and byline protections, and we organized a community-wide boycott to force McCaw to recognize the Teamsters. McCaw falsely claimed we eight were trying to take over the newsroom, in violation of her First Amendment rights as publisher.

Bizarrely, in a taste of things to come, a panel of three federal judges in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, appointees of Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush, sided with McCaw.

Faced with another slew of labor law violations, including bad-faith bargaining and illegally suspending merit pay in retaliation for the union vote, McCaw again tried to wrap herself in the First Amendment. But she failed last year on appeal in the same D.C. appellate court.

It is very difficult to prove that an employer is bargaining in bad faith, but this case was a slam-dunk. We can personally attest to how insulting it was to sit at the negotiating table and listen to McCaw’s corrupt agents say “no” in a hundred different ways as the hours and months rolled by. They demanded contract terms that were literally worse than no contract at all.

So, for us, it’s sweet: McCaw, who took out full-page ads smearing the Teamsters and hired more than 10 lawyers to try, unsuccessfully, to keep the union out, has been ordered by the labor board to return to the bargaining table. The multimillionaire publisher who hates unions and once editorialized against the minimum wage might actually sign a Teamster contract with a decent pay scale and basic protections for newsroom employees.

Awhile back, under board orders, one of McCaw’s managers had to stand in front of the newsroom alongside a federal board agent and listen while the agent read aloud the employees’ rights to be represented by the Teamsters and to be free from McCaw’s law-breaking ways.

Finally, looking beyond the present board proposal, McCaw will be required to pay back the share of health-care costs that she illegally forced her newsroom employees to shoulder. The board has found McCaw to be liable for that money; the exact amount is still under review. The law requires employers to negotiate workers’ share of health-care costs with the union that represents them.

Through it all, we’ve learned a bitter truth about American labor law: it’s so weak that a rich anti-union employer can game the system and stave off justice for more than a decade ... and counting.

We’ve watched with rising alarm, in recent years, as politicians and pundits attack and deride journalists from the highest echelons of American power. Now U.S. Supreme Court justices are distorting the First Amendment to undermine labor law. It’s all déjà vu for us.

But we’re glad the courts have finally caught up with our former publisher. We used to picket the News-Press with signs that said, “McCaw Obey the Law!” — and now she will have to.

For this, we owe a debt of gratitude to the good people of the South Coast who canceled their News-Press subscriptions and never went back, and to the true-blue Teamsters who taught us the real meaning of solidarity. To these “forever” friends, we say: Thank you for never letting us down.

Burns and Hobbs worked at the News-Press for 21 and nine years, respectively. They led the newsroom campaign to join the Teamsters in 2006, and the News-Press boycott that followed.

Melinda Burns and Dawn Hobbs

• • •

I am writing this letter to both the editors of Noozhawk, as well as to everyone who calls California’s 24th Congressional District home. I am writing to urge the members of our great district to better our circumstances in the upcoming congressional elections this fall, by voting Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, out of office.

Carbajal has done very little to improve the life of the middle class, and he has stood by while gas prices have shot up as a result of the gas tax. He has shown that he has many ulterior motives that have influenced his decision making in Washington.

Carbajal has accepted tens of thousands of dollars from the very oil corporations that have damaged our beautiful coast on multiple occasions. He has also let establishment figures like House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., dictate his voting decisions, which can be seen in the fact that more than 98 percent of his votes have been in line with Pelosi.

I believe that Carbajal is largely beholden to the will of the special interest groups that have funded his campaign, and to the will of his party’s leaders in Washington. The Central Coast needs, and deserves, better than what we are getting with Carbajal.

Jack Smyth

UC Santa Barbara

• • •

