From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for Week Ending July 6, 2018

Noozhawk’s lead photo on the July 4 Santa Barbara fireworks show is the BEST photo I’ve ever seen of fireworks. SO awesome!

Congrats to the photographer, Fritz Olenberger.

Robin Karlsson

Carpinteria

• • •

Regarding Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina’s June 30 article about Google’s artificial intelligence project in Goleta and its partnership with UC Santa Barbara, did I miss Noozhawk’s story about the Google project? The building changes are mildly interesting, but why don’t you report on what Google is working on?

Kim Benson

Santa Barbara

• • •

Thank you for Noozhawk columnist Judy Foreman’s July 3 article Alice Tran. Alice is really great at what she does, and a kind and caring person, as well.

But amid the current controversy about immigration, the important thing about Tran’s story is that she’s a legal immigrant. Hers is a story that should be celebrated.

Susan White

Montecito

• • •

Thank you for the June 30 article about the #FamiliesBelongTogether March, by Noozhawk reporters Dhiraj Nallapaneni and Janene Scully. One important item that was left out and should be corrected was that 1,500 people attended the spirited march in Santa Barbara.

Ravid Raphael

Goleta

• • •

There have been numerous reports of demonstrations concerning the separation of illegal alien children from their parents. Missing from these reports is any reporting of President Donald Trump’s Executive Order 13841, issued on June 20:

It is “the policy of this administration to maintain family unity, including by detaining alien families together where appropriate and consistent with law and available resources. It is unfortunate that Congress’ failure to act and court orders have put the administration in the position of separating alien families to effectively enforce the law.

“The secretary shall not, however, detain an alien family together when there is a concern that detention of an alien child with the child’s alien parent would pose a risk to the child’s welfare.”

Since “resist” Democrats and to some extent the news media are exploiting the issue, perhaps some honest reporting would help calm the situation.

Ron Fink

Lompoc

• • •

Thank you, Hal Conklin and Denny Wayman, for your beautiful review of Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

One of the essential lessons Fred Rogers taught us is to recognize the inherent value of all human beings and to avoid insulting comments that diminish others. The world will be a better place if someone could pass this message on to the Bloviator in Chief.

Judge George Eskin (retired)

Santa Barbara

• • •

Viewing a Statue of Liberty this week reminds me of what nurtures the freedom and liberty I enjoy. Are these blessing my birthright, regardless of my actions, or do I have to earn them?

Securing the “Blessing of Liberty” is the fifth of five goals stated at the beginning of our Constitution. The No. 1 goal is to “Establish Justice.” How do we treat each other fairly? The second goal is to “Ensure Domestic Tranquility,” so that we live in peace with each other.

On to Goal No. 3, to “Provide for the Common Defense,” so that we are protected from predators both foreign and domestic, be they microbes, mayhem, con artists or marauders. Goal No. 4 is to “Promote the General Welfare,” encouraging a safe, healthy and prosperous community.

Our nation’s founders understood that for us all to be free and to enjoy individual liberties depends upon how we treat others in our community. Are we there for others when they are faced with injustice, when they are in turmoil, attacked or destitute?

Ignoring the welfare of our neighbors creates the animosity and rage that ultimately leads to draconian measures that corrode the freedoms we cherish.

My liberty to do what I want ultimately depends on my responsibility to others in my local community and in our world community. One for all, all for one.

Larry Bishop

Buellton

• • •

Mail Calls

Noozhawk welcomes and encourages expressions of all views on Santa Barbara County issues. Letters should be BRIEF — as in about 200 words-BRIEF — and each must include a valid mailing address and contact information. Pseudonyms will not be used, and repeat letters will be skipped.

With rare exceptions, this feature is published on Saturdays.

By submitting any content to Noozhawk, you warrant that the material is your original expression, free of plagiarism, and does not violate any copyright, proprietary, contract or personal right of anyone else. Noozhawk reserves, at our sole discretion, the right to choose not to publish a submission.

Click here for Noozhawk’s Terms of Use, and click here for more information about how to submit letters to the editor and other announcements, tips and stories.