From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for Week Ending June 1, 2018

We maybe cannot make a difference in Washington, but we CAN make a difference locally. How local citizens do not vote is beyond me. I have lived all over the world and I will tell you, it is not only a privilege but an honor to vote!

Right now we have a sad turnout for the district to replace now-Santa Barbara Mayor Cathy Murillo in the City Council’s District 3 on the Westside. What has happened in the political parties to not find prepared candidates?

But district aside, this vote is about someone who is going to make vast changes to our city that WILL affect all of us. Sadly, the people running are totally unqualified, have no experience, nor their finger on the pulse of what is needed or desired, except for Michael Vidal, who at least has some business, financial and corporate background.

The others do not understand their constituents’ issues. This is not about them thinking up things they would claim to do, this is about the reality of how they will affect change or the status quo in an affluent, beautiful city that is being overbuilt, not inviting clean businesses and quickly going down the tubes. And about being manipulated by other council members or businesses due to lack of experience.

You can claim you are going to make Santa Barbara the green city. Cool. You can say you are going to put pot shops in empty stores on State Street. How unrealistic.

But the facts are you should be speaking about the tough and realistic issues. What about the homeless crisis in which seniors are being forced out by constantly rising rents in huge numbers? What about five colleges and ESL schools that do not provide housing for students who are taking up most of our rental housing?

What about the Average Unit-Size Density Incentive Program that developers are being paid to build out of city coffers while taking away our seniors’ housing, and they have neither been tested nor watched to see if AUDs are working out? And they are taking the last 100 pieces of our city property to build AUDs!

What about the empty stores and businesses that are leaving because of impossible rents while out-of-town conglomerates are writing off the empty spaces? Should ancient historical places be cut down to widen roads?

Our blue-collar workers who keep the town running are commuting from other counties because of the cost of living here. Are we going to prevent them from affording it while we continue to build out-of-reach AUDs?

How about fire safety? What about water resources while we keep building? What about parking? And how about the recreational vehicle issue that was so poorly written it turned into a citizen issue, making them buy permits so they can have their vehicles on city streets even as the initiative was aimed at the homeless?

Need I go on? Candidates can speak about pie-in-the-sky ideas. I believe every candidate should be required to watch every City Council meeting for the last three years and actually learn what they will be voting on, what their actual constituents want. This is not about YOU and your promises! It’s about representing US!

And to my fellow citizens, the vote is on June 5, and you are responsible for who you place in that empty chair.

Deborah Barnes

Santa Barbara

• • •

I worked for Santa Barbara County for more than 36 years in the Office of the Treasurer-Tax Collector. I dedicated my career to protecting our county funds.

The Treasurer-Tax Collector works directly with the Auditor-Controller’s Office to account for tax and other revenues collected and invested. During my long tenure with the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office, I had the opportunity to work closely with both Betsy Schaffer and Jennifer Christensen over many years.

I am extremely confident that Christensen is the better individual to lead the Auditor-Controller’s Office, instill best policies and practices in the Auditor-Controller’s Office, install necessary safeguards to eliminate theft and fraud in county departments, and generally safeguard our county funds.

I ask for your vote for Jennifer Christensen for Auditor-Controller to ensure that our county’s elected chief financial officer is looking out for all of us.

Clinton Donati

Retired Santa Barbara County assistant treasurer-tax collector

Santa Barbara

• • •

I would like to give my endorsements in the upcoming election to Jennifer Christensen for Santa Barbara County Auditor-Controller and Lt. Brian Olmstead for Sheriff.

I have known Christensen for the five years I have served as Fourth District county supervisor. She has been a trustworthy steward of county finances as Chief Investment Officer with more than $1.6 billion under her able care. County supervisors need honest financial information in these times and she will provide it and help the Board of Supervisors make the best decisions possible.

Olmstead has helped me clean up pot grows in residential areas of my district. I have found him to be responsible and honest. If he cannot do something, he tells me. I think that is an important quality.

Another important quality in a Sheriff is that he cares about the men and women he supervises. Surely, recruitment is a difficult problem. But Olmstead will make recruitment a priority so that he can solve the chronic budget overruns due to overtime, while at the same time improving morale in the Sheriff’s Department. This is why the Santa Barbara County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association endorsed Olmstead.

Please vote for Jennifer Christensen and Brian Olmstead on June 5.

Peter Adam

Santa Barbara County Fourth District supervisor

Orcutt

• • •

When you stopped posting readers’ story comments on your site, I immediately knew it was a mistake, even after reading your heartfelt reasons. Now that it has been several months, I still think it was a mistake.

To ban something because of a few bad apples is an insult to the responsible rest of us who have been banned from voicing not only opinion on a story but also additional information that could possibly benefit other readers.

I realize you still accept letters to editor (hence this letter), but in today’s world this is akin to the Pony Express. It is simply not an effective way to add information to a specific story in a timely manner.

Virtually all news websites allow comments. Yes, national and global sites get a lot of “extreme” comments. But I’m still allowed as a reader to discern what’s quality and what’s not. It feels insulting that I need to have an editor at Noozhawk decide for me what is acceptable and what isn’t.

In a town the size of Santa Barbara, it seems the comments that are in the extremely poor taste category would be in the minimum and manageable.

Overall, my view is the positives of allowing comments outweigh the negatives. I wish you would poll your readers on this. I’m pretty sure I’m not alone in this view.

I hope you will re-evaluate your position on this matter and reinstate the comments section, even with some limitations.

Dave De Heras

Goleta

• • •

I recently read a guest column by Santa Barbara County Supervisor Peter Adam in which he talked about “Santa Barbara County going broke” and “will cease to function as it was designed.” His statements should concern every single resident of Santa Barbara County.

Adam highlighting the county’s dire fiscal circumstances further underscores how bad of a deal the county struck with the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians concerning Camp 4 last fall. The county misrepresents that its agreement with the Chumash mitigates the financial impact of the tribe’s proposed development of Camp 4. It does not.

The $178,500 “approximate offset” negotiated in the county/Chumash agreement is not tied to any specific services or infrastructure needs. For example, the property taxes for nontribal residents on 143 houses on one-acre lots would generate approximately $1.4 million per year in revenues to pay for needed services and infrastructure.

As is evident, the amount contained in the agreement falls well short of the comparable amount paid by nontribal residents, and that shortfall will be paid by nontribal taxpayers.

The negotiated financial offset is not adjusted for inflation and will significantly diminish in value by the end of the agreement. Assuming a conservative 2 percent annual inflation rate, at the end of the 23-year term, the amount of the negotiated $178,500 offset will be less than $115,000 — a 35 percent reduction. For comparison, in 2016, the annual salary — including benefits — for Santa Barbara County employees is just over $115,000.

Adam was correct in October when he said, in voting against the county/Chumash agreement, that it was “ambiguous,” a “blank check” and is a bad deal for the county ...” He was right then and is right now.

With deals like this, Santa Barbara County is indeed going broke.

Mike Hadley

Santa Ynez

• • •

For a guy who has been in the job for 12 years and wants another four, Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown sure has a lot of excuses for the persistent problems in his department. With his track record, it’s not surprising he tries to evade responsibility for his disastrous handling of the Montecito evacuations.

It’s time for a new direction. Vote for Lt. Brian Olmstead for sheriff on June 5.

Jay Johnson

Montecito

• • •

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown, who is currently running for re-election, has been criticized by his opponents for spending too much time and energy in Sacramento and Washington, D.C., instead of staying here to run the Sheriff’s Department. I would like to offer a different perspective.

I recently retired from the Sheriff’s Department after a 31-year career. For the last 11 of those years, I had the privilege of serving as vice president and then president of the Peace Officers Research Association of California, the largest law enforcement organization in California and the largest statewide law enforcement association in the nation, representing more than 70,000.

During that time, I worked closely with Brown, who moved through the leadership chairs of the California State Sheriffs’ Association and served as its president during the 2017-2018 term.

Although PORAC is a labor organization and members of the sheriff’s association are all agency heads, Brown was always willing to listen to and consider our perspective on key issues. He was a strong advocate for collaboration and unity among the major law enforcement associations.

Although never afraid to stand up for what was right, even if it cost him personally, Brown recognized that diplomacy and compromise are key elements to political success. He also recognized that his role as sheriff was to represent the agency to other key stakeholders outside the organization, and wherever possible to secure resources that could not be provided by the county due to its financial woes.

Whenever Brown was away, the Sheriff’s Department was ably run — as it always is on a day-to-day basis — by the undersheriff.

The record is clear: Brown has been very effective in representing both the law enforcement profession and Santa Barbara County in Sacramento and Washington, D.C. Brown, a moderate Republican, has secured the endorsements of California’s top three elected officials, who rarely endorse in local races and who all happen to be Democrats: Gov. Jerry Brown and Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris. He is also endorsed by many current and former Republican leaders.

Why? It’s because he is a respected and proven leader who has worked very hard to advocate for reasonable, common-sense laws that protect public safety, law enforcement officers and victims of crime.

As a result of these relationships, he has secured or helped secure many resources for Santa Barbara County, including ongoing state contracts for two Day Reporting Centers for state prison parolees released to the county, $80 million in state funds for the new North County Jail, extraordinary emergency assistance during the recent disasters, and funding to help restore mentally ill offenders to competency.

He also regularly joined forces with PORAC to help secure the passage of legislation that protects his constituents, the men and women of his department, and the citizens of Santa Barbara County.

Attacking an opponent’s strengths is a common political campaign ploy. That’s exactly what’s now being done by Brown’s opponents in the current sheriff’s race.

In this case, I predict that strategy will fail. That’s because Brown has clearly used his position wisely, and for the benefit of the people of Santa Barbara County and their Sheriff’s Department. He is a seasoned, proven and ethical leader who deserves to be re-elected on June 5.

Michael Durant

Retired Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputy, special duty

Santa Barbara County

• • •

Thank you for sharing the delightful Instagram story of Riley the Wonder Malamute. What a pleasant surprise! I follow Riley’s Instagram account and I enjoy her escapades. She’s a beautiful animal, and must be on the inside, too.

Nancy Whitt

Goleta

• • •

I again find it interesting that Noozhawk’s reporting by North County editor Janene Scully in the Julia Di Sieno case seems very biased.

The trial is over, the jury found her not guilty on all but one count, and your reporter uses most of her article reporting this outcome replaying all of the facts presented by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office AGAINST her. Very little mention was made of the facts SUPPORTING her claims of innocence, which the jury agreed with.

Whatever happened to fair reporting and a belief in the judicial system?

Phil Unander

Solvang

• • •

