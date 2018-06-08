From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for Week Ending June 8, 2018

After reading the June 4 article about the Santa Barbara City Council meeting to review six potential “pot shops,” I am somewhat alarmed and disgusted. I live close enough to walk downtown, and I enjoy downtown Santa Barbara a lot. I am not happy with what is going on downtown, and I have lived here for 24 years now. So many things have changed.

One thing downtown used to have going for it was thriving local businesses. We don’t have that anymore, for the most part. The vacancy rate for downtown businesses is growing rapidly.

Putting marijuana stores downtown will not fix this problem, but will make some problems we have even worse. We now have gang activity, the number of homeless people hanging around downtown has grown and the belligerence of many of these homeless people has gotten out of hand. I’ve watched street fights happening while people are trying to go to bars and restaurants in the lower part of downtown.

Adding the availability of recreational pot will only exacerbate these issues.

One of the vying marijuana business owners mentioned that he didn’t want to promote smoking pot on the streets. That is already happening — it used to be occasionally, before it was “legal,” NOW, it’s all the time.

I can’t walk anywhere in the downtown grid without smelling pot. This is after we allegedly became a “smoke-free city” as of Jan. 1. We all got cards in the mail telling us that smoking anywhere in the city (except in our own homes or in special, designated areas) would not be allowed.

Somehow the word has not gotten out to the many tourists, the homeless people, and the college kids who frequent the night clubs and bars on Lower State Street. And that activity is creeping northward on State Street.

Laws and city ordinances don’t seem to matter to most people. I know that because of the response I get when I kindly explain what the laws and ordinances are.

Also, most people know that the ordinances and laws are not being enforced. Case in point: the smoke-free city of Santa Barbara. It’s a pipe dream. And it will only become more of a puff of smoke if pot shops dot our downtown grid. It’s starting to stink downtown. What a shame!

Deborah Bertling

Santa Barbara

• • •

I would like to comment on the June 4 article written by Noozhawk reporter Joshua Molina. Since this is the forum you give me for doing that, it is the forum I will use.

For the most part I see Molina as a journalist — one who researches and reports a story. In my view he does some excellent work. In this case, I am sorry to say that he has not done that. To begin by characterizing a presentation to the community as “the Gong Show” is not helpful and not journalism. This may well be Molina’s opinion or his impression of the event, but it only serves to prejudice the reader.

I am neither a supporter nor an opponent of these proposals for marijuana storefronts. I had hoped to learn about the issues, concerns and advantages that were presented during the meeting in question since I could not attend. But Molina offers me very little of that.

I hope that Noozhawk will decide to offer us some straightforward information and analysis on this topic. Please tell Molina that I hope he returns to serious journalism.

Janis Millett

Santa Barbara

• • •

Regarding Joshua Molina’s June 4 article, “City of Santa Barbara Considers Switching Banks,” due to the conflict of federal and California law, it is MUFG Union Bank N.A.’s policy, as a federally chartered institution, to prohibit the acceptance of deposits from medical or recreational marijuana businesses (e.g., dispensaries, cultivators/growers, wholesalers, distributors, etc.).

The characterization that our company engages in such banking activity is false.

Daniel W. Weidman

Managing director, Head of corporate communications

MUFG Union Bank N.A. & MUFG Americas Holdings Corp.

Los Angeles

• • •

The June 5 Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors meeting included a significant decision about library funding in the county. The board rescinded its April 3 vote that would have cost the City of Santa Barbara more than $190,000 in fiscal year 2019.

I’m surprised and disappointed that there is no coverage in Noozhawk of this meeting.

I’m sure that the people who live in the Carpinteria apartment that caught fire are upset about it, but why is that more newsworthy than a Board of Supervisors meeting?

Milt Hess

Santa Barbara

• • •

I wish your coverage of San Marcos High School activities was equal to that given the other two high schools. Can you explain why?

As an example, look at the articles on the high school graduation today. Coverage is nowhere near equivalent.

San Marcos has had a tough year. I would think a community newspaper would take pains to give positive coverage to the high school.

Jennifer Slayman

Santa Barbara

• • •

Mail Calls

Noozhawk welcomes and encourages expressions of all views on Santa Barbara County issues. Letters should be BRIEF — as in about 200 words-BRIEF — and each must include a valid mailing address and contact information. Pseudonyms will not be used, and repeat letters will be skipped.

With rare exceptions, this feature is published on Saturdays.

By submitting any content to Noozhawk, you warrant that the material is your original expression, free of plagiarism, and does not violate any copyright, proprietary, contract or personal right of anyone else. Noozhawk reserves, at our sole discretion, the right to choose not to publish a submission.

Click here for Noozhawk’s Terms of Use, and click here for more information about how to submit letters to the editor and other announcements, tips and stories.