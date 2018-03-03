Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 2:22 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for Week Ending March 2, 2018

By Noozhawk Editors | March 3, 2018 | 1:30 p.m.

From Danny Tyree’s Feb. 27 column: “At a live venue, all you can imagine is ways to murder the sweaty moron who keeps vomiting on your shoes.”

I think you should find someone else to write about live music (or anything, for that matter). Tyree’s opinion on not doing something that he hates doing is just more uninteresting and cynical B.S.

Dorene Wolfe
Santa Barbara

                                                                 •        •        •

I just want to thank you for removing story comments. Reading comments on almost any news site has become a toxic exercise. I really applaud your courage.

We used to write letters to the editor back in the days of the dinosaurs, and we can learn to do it again.

It’s a relief to see no comments!

Shelley Gault
Santa Barbara

                                                                 •        •        •

It has been some time since your policy of eliminating comments on articles has been in force. The result, as others have noted as well, is that I spend much less time looking at Noozhawk. The exchange of ideas is what makes these sort of Internet, in your home, accessible sites intriguing.

If staffing is the issue, perhaps you should consider alternatives to active monitoring by your people — such as flags or down votes by viewers.

In any event, despite the nastiness of some of the commentators, I miss the interplay.

Glen Mowrer
Santa Barbara

                                                                 •        •        •

Mail Calls

Noozhawk welcomes and encourages expressions of all views on Santa Barbara County issues. Letters should be brief, and each must include a valid mailing address and contact information. Pseudonyms will not be used.

By submitting any content to Noozhawk, you warrant that the material is your original expression, free of plagiarism, and does not violate any copyright, proprietary, contract or personal right of anyone else. Noozhawk reserves, at our sole discretion, the right to choose not to publish a submission.

Click here for Noozhawk’s Terms of Use, and click here for more information about how to submit letters to the editor and other announcements, tips and stories.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 