From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for Week Ending March 2, 2018

From Danny Tyree’s Feb. 27 column: “At a live venue, all you can imagine is ways to murder the sweaty moron who keeps vomiting on your shoes.”

I think you should find someone else to write about live music (or anything, for that matter). Tyree’s opinion on not doing something that he hates doing is just more uninteresting and cynical B.S.

Dorene Wolfe

Santa Barbara

• • •

I just want to thank you for removing story comments. Reading comments on almost any news site has become a toxic exercise. I really applaud your courage.

We used to write letters to the editor back in the days of the dinosaurs, and we can learn to do it again.

It’s a relief to see no comments!

Shelley Gault

Santa Barbara

• • •

It has been some time since your policy of eliminating comments on articles has been in force. The result, as others have noted as well, is that I spend much less time looking at Noozhawk. The exchange of ideas is what makes these sort of Internet, in your home, accessible sites intriguing.

If staffing is the issue, perhaps you should consider alternatives to active monitoring by your people — such as flags or down votes by viewers.

In any event, despite the nastiness of some of the commentators, I miss the interplay.

Glen Mowrer

Santa Barbara

• • •

Mail Calls

Noozhawk welcomes and encourages expressions of all views on Santa Barbara County issues. Letters should be brief, and each must include a valid mailing address and contact information. Pseudonyms will not be used.

By submitting any content to Noozhawk, you warrant that the material is your original expression, free of plagiarism, and does not violate any copyright, proprietary, contract or personal right of anyone else. Noozhawk reserves, at our sole discretion, the right to choose not to publish a submission.

Click here for Noozhawk’s Terms of Use, and click here for more information about how to submit letters to the editor and other announcements, tips and stories.