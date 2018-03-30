From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for Week Ending March 30, 2018

In response to Joe Garcia’s March 23 letter to the editor, NO POT in Our Back Yard!

Legalizing cannabis under Proposition 64 reflects the incredible stupidity of California voters. Because of their deranged actions, we all have to deal with the potheads around us who want to be legal now at all of our expenses.

We are opposed to any pot anywhere. But the cities are urged to come up with their own plans or be told what to do by the State of California. Since we must act, let’s act for the minimal effect on all of us who don’t want it.

» Pot can be grown only in private, only in a private house for private consumption, six plants only.

» Pot cannot be smoked anywhere except in a private residence.

» Pot cannot be grown for sale except medical.

» Pot grown and sold for medical reasons must meet all Food & Drug Administration drug standards.

» No sales taxes will be collected from these pot rules.

» There is to be no smell of pot fumes anywhere.

» All state and local cigarette laws apply to pot.

Cannabis is not needed for any reason but to support existing pothead addictions.

Ann and Justin Ruhge

Lompoc

• • •

Congratulations to the young people and those who are supporting them as they march against gun violence. As a veteran of war, I am familiar with gun violence. As a Veteran for Peace, I support any effort to reduce violence both here and around the world.

As a veteran aware of our military’s involvements in many countries around the world, I know that the United States is killing people, both young and old, in many places. In fact, while the school shootings are shocking and appalling, our leadership and its military are committing mass killings and are also training our young people to be violent killers.

The latter is so because our military releases the same video software that they use to train recruits to kill to video companies that produce war games. While the video game America’s Army was wholly produced by the Pentagon as a recruiting tool, most if not all of the current war games utilize software created by the military and, also, in return for this use insert recruiting scenarios.

Of course, these war games are very popular with high school-age children, primarily boys, and that is why I fault our own leadership and its military with contributing to the mass killings in our schools.

Rowland Lane Anderson

Santa Barbara

• • •

Mail Calls

