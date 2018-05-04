From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for Week Ending May 4, 2018

A new six-acre auto dealership complex has been proposed for land owned by and across from the Santa Barbara Airport.

Great! Just like LAX! This is pathetic. Where is Santa Barbara’s identity? Is there any pride left?

I feel sick ...

Dawn O’Brien

Santa Barbara

• • •

I read Ron Fink’s May 1 commentary on the financial issues relative to real property held by the City of Lompoc. He gives an interesting but limited recounting of certain transactions.

As I am not a resident of Lompoc, I have less knowledge and certainly less interest in the inner finances and social problems of that community. But It seems to me almost certain that the idea of the property purchases and deals discussed was to help both create affordable housing and reinvigorate certain properties or neighborhoods.

I further imagine that there have been other such deals which accomplished their purpose. What Mr. Fink speaks to is the leftovers; had they been more successful they would not be the subject of the report to the City Council at all.



Mr. Fink is free to select facts for his commentary. He is free to lash government. He is free to fantasize about the joy of the “free market.” But in a story about real estate losses or speculation he should at least give a nod to the other side.

Thus it did cause me to guffaw out loud when I read this: “The history of these properties clearly illustrates why government should not be in the real estate loan business. Private lending institutions extend loans based on many factors, one is the ability to pay the money back with interest.”



What a short memory he has. The greatest failure of real estate loans in the history of this nation was the Great Recession of just a few years ago, in which the private sector so overextended itself and overvalued property that millions of homes were foreclosed on and millions of people were dispossessed.

In the real world, “private lending institutions” notoriously failed to properly assess both value of property and ability of owners simply because it was in the best economic interest of the private institution to churn and inflate the bubble.



By comparison, the Lompoc situation that Mr. Fink brings to our attention is pretty small potatoes.

Glen Mowrer

Santa Barbara

• • •

I just want to thank you for your free online newspaper! I used to live in Goleta and still have friends in the area there. I used to read the Santa Barbara News-Press but they require a subscription now, something I’m not likely to pay for now that I’m gone.

I really appreciate being able to read the goings on around lovely Santa Barbara, even though I no longer live there.

Thanks so much!

Dave Duffield

Walled Lake, Mich.

• • •

In the past several weeks there have been increasing claims that oil companies may, might, could or etc. contaminate our aquifer and the air we breathe, or disturb natural habitat as they drill for oil and gas, or inject wastewater back to where it was pumped from.

The oil fields are already here, and have been for decades. It makes economic sense to allow the operators to drill new wells where production already exists on existing pads disturbing no new habitat, which would generate jobs, tax revenues (that Santa Barbara County desperately needs), and other economic activity in the county. Why should we surrender those jobs and economic benefits to other counties, states or countries when we could keep them here and operate under the strictest regulations in the nation — if not the world?

Since 1903, when the first oil well was drilled in the county, oil companies have used new technologies in cement and cementing to seal the well bore to prevent contamination to our aquifer. The oil companies are using the latest technologies to prevent or capture the carbons they acquire as they drill for oil or gas to keep it from our atmosphere.

Because of these new technologies, the petroleum industry today is producing more oil and gas with fewer contaminants than they have in several decades.

This doesn’t mean we shouldn’t encourage the development of other energy sources — only that we shouldn’t cut off our nose to spite our face. Our economy and environment can benefit from both existing and alternative resources, so let’s not cut them off either.

As I have said many times before, let’s work with the petroleum industry to continue to develop new technologies that will keep our aquifer and atmosphere safer and free of contaminants as we are doing today.

Glenn Battles

Santa Maria

• • •

