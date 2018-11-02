From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for Week Ending Nov. 2, 2018

As much as I very much like reading Noozhawk’s Letters to the Editor over the former story comments, please keep the letters’ content to 200 words or less.

I have quit reading any that even look like the max or over your stated 200-word limit.

Joanne Horton

Santa Barbara

The Nov. 1 story, “400,000 Plants Discovered at Illegal Marijuana Farm East of Santa Maria,” reported that the eradication of the cannabis grow off Telephone Road spanned two days and included members of the Santa Barbara County sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Bureau, a Special Enforcement Team and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Why was the CDFW involved in eradicating a grow that is on farmland surrounded by more farmlands?

Monica Wright

Orcutt

The City of Goleta’s website homepage states, “Incorporated in 2002, the City of Goleta is home to 30,000 residents and a progressive, entrepreneurial business community. Goleta is a safe and active community that prides itself on the high quality of life available to its residents. In fact, in 2008, CNN Money listed Goleta as one of the ‘Best Places to Live.’”

And Michael T. Bennett is one of the founders who contributed mightily to its formation and healthy maturity since the beginning. Through the last 12 years, he has served both as a city councilman and rotating mayor, and has been a beacon in balancing our economic vitality and quality of life. That’s one of his best characteristics, and why he’s running for the first official mayor of Goleta.

Bennett’s attention to details, understanding the known (and unintended) consequences, the cost and benefits to current and future generations, have been his trademark during his years of service both in the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and city government. I personally have endorsed many initiatives, in private and public forums, and he has always articulated his arguments for or against, allowing all sides and the public at large, to clearly understand those arguments in defending his position.

A municipality’s guiding document for governance is the General Plan. Bennett understands that its output represents a vision of the city’s future state after all necessary staff and public inputs are registered and absorb for the decision makers prior to its approval and implementation. But it’s also a living document, that needs to fit within the mosaic of an entire community based on current economic, social, environmental conditions ... and be modified as necessary.

One development comes to mind. Bennett’s opponent, Paula Perotte, has mischaracterized his position on Bishop Ranch and needs the facts to be reminded. Despite a narrative that has been pushed onto the public that he was/is in favor of developing the ranch for housing, this is plainly false. As Bennett has said, “I have voted against development of Bishop Ranch every time it has come before me on the City Council. Agriculture is a leading industry throughout the county, providing jobs, producing food and fuel for the community. Ag lands provide a valuable buffer between urban neighborhoods and coastal chaparral/oak woodlands. Agriculture is an important part of the special character of Goleta.”

Lastly, my message to the voting public of Goleta, your city council and mayor and is also a voice of a wider community. Many county and city homes are on the same streets or in the same neighborhoods, regional transportation and county/city utilities services are marbled throughout our valley, UC Santa Barbara encroachment on unincorporated land in city neighborhoods, and Santa Barbara County’s “Goleta” Beach Park is a regional park basically in Goleta’s backyard that needs and gets great city support.

Michael Bennett better understands the complexities of these intersections than his opponent. He’s first and foremost a leader who will represent the city’s core values to legislate actions commensurate with outcomes that can be measured in tangible results for its citizens’ benefits. But he also views his role as mayor through a wider lens in working with other local municipal, county, regional and state agencies because he best understands all the puzzle pieces on the map.

This election is vitally important for all our good citizens in Goleta and those within its sphere of influence. An elected Mayor Michael T. Bennett is that candidate.

Michael Rattray

Goleta

In June, I wrote a letter to the editor that laid out the problems Lompoc is facing. Written then, the issues are still the same, thanks to the “cabal” sitting on the City Council.

We are still in debt, which three members refuse to acknowledge or make plans to get us out of.

The cabal continues to suggest we need more quality housing built to solve all our problems. I ask you who would want to live and raise their families in this kind of environment?

In the past four years, we have watched and tried to halt the poorly thought-out decisions of three members of the city council who have continued to do everything they can to change this city from a family-friendly and safe place to live to a city that welcomes one and all as long as these council members think they are going to make money on their projects. This has been done without any regard to the impact on the safety and well-being of our families.

The decisions have gone to allowing “safe and sane” fireworks into the community; trying to put a motorsports “park” on city property; supporting the cannabis industry, which will bring all this money into our General Fund coffers; not supporting our dedicated and highly trained staff, especially our public safety personnel; and not making plans to balance the budget.

If you really care about Lompoc, we need to elect new members to the council who have some new plans for Lompoc. I urge you to vote for Robert Cuthbert in the Third District, Shirley Sherman in the Second and Jenelle Osborne as mayor.

We need to break up the stranglehold the cabal has on our city. Just saying positive things about Lompoc is not sufficient. The only way to change Lompoc’s direction is to do it at the ballot box and replace Jim Mosby, Dirk Starbuck and Victoria Vega (the cabal), who have caused the downward spiral of Lompoc.

Ann Ruhge

Lompoc city councilwoman, 2006-2010

Marsha Croninger has established herself as an exemplary member of the Santa Barbara City College Board of Trustees. She believes the primary mission of SBCC is to be the community’s college serving local students.

Santa Barbara’s young people deserve a hand-up with local programs like the Promise and Dual Enrollment. Croninger will oppose proposals for 7,000 new units of student housing on campus costing hundreds of millions of dollars to be paid for at public expense through taxpayer bonds or by public-private partnerships.

There is no reason to build student housing at public expense for out-of-district students — whether in cash or land — on SBCC’s campus. This would encourage more transfers to SBCC from students from out of the area, and result in parking, traffic and other community impacts. It would add to the campus and city the equivalent of 35 eight-story towers.

In addition to serving local young people in both college and vocational education, SBCC should focus on local residents who have lost their jobs because of changes in technology and other reasons. Local adults who require training or retraining for new good jobs are also Croninger’s focus.

The final area she focuses on is other local community members — seniors, parents and others — who benefit from noncredit classes. This includes language classes for individuals who are learning English.

We need the right leadership for our City College, and that is why, on Nov. 6, residents of Santa Barbara’s Riviera, Upper Eastside, Mission Canyon and San Roque neighborhoods should re-elect Marsha Croninger to the SBCC Board of Trustees.

Jim Westby

Santa Barbara

After 11 years in the Air Force and 25 in education I’ve learned a lot about leadership. True leaders know who they serve and hold to those ideals.

It’s important that our Santa Barbara Unified School District board members put students first and not either political party’s agenda. We need to vote for Kate Ford on Tuesday. She’ll put students interests as her No. 1 priority!

Donald McCloskey

Santa Barbara

Montecito voters should not condone the inaccurate information and mudslinging from candidates calling themselves the “Montecito Water Security Team.”

The incumbent board members of the Montecito Sanitary District are well respected community leaders who — according to local, state and federal regulators — have done an excellent job.

The Water Security Team says they are as green as it gets, and calling for wastewater recycling so properties such as the Santa Barbara Cemetery and golf courses will have unlimited water — and therefore allowing residents to avoid the inconvenience of conservation.

But many residents are simply unaware of the cost of installing a separate “purple pipe” distribution system for the delivery of tertiary treated recycled water. The enormous cost has made many recycled water projects throughout California too expensive to implement.

In 2015, the Montecito Sanitary District proposed building a small wastewater treatment plant to supply nonpotable irrigation water to interested customers, such as the cemetery — but the Montecito Water District Board of Directors rejected the idea. The sanitary district cannot supply any recycled water without the express permission under contract of the Montecito Water District because it is the sole purveyor of water.

The Water Security Team continues to mislead the public with its “sky is falling” message of polluted waters and unwillingness to evolve by the current sanitary district board. Both accusations have been proven to be false.

Once voters see past the lies, they will realize that, for the Water Security Team, this election is about power. This election is about a land grab. This election is about money. This election is about Bermuda grass and private redwood forests.

In the wake of the worst tragedy in Montecito history, priority is and has always been placed on critical infrastructure, financial stability, maintaining appropriately treated wastewater and keeping contaminants out of the water supply.

The enormously technical and financial task of managing the Montecito Sanitary District is not for beginners. Experience is imperative to ensure the district continues to provide excellent affordable service while continuing to move toward a sustainable future.

Please re-elect Judith Ishkanian and Bob Williams, who have dedicated years of service for the good of the whole community.

Kendra Duncan O’Connor

Santa Barbara

I received a flier accusing Montecito’s “Committee for Water Security” of being a front for Birnam Wood Golf Club and calling the slate running for Montecito Sanitary and Water district board seats a “hoax.”

The flier calls on voters to re-elect Judith Ishkanian and Bob Williams, but nowhere on it is any kind of source or statement of attribution and, more imporant, no disclosure of who paid for it. Is that legal?

Carter Gray

Montecito

This election cycle, Santa Barbara County voters will have a chance to choose between Measure G and Measure H, each of which would establish a commission to draw voting districts after the 2020 census. What’s the difference between them?

A recent commentator would have us believe that Measure H is a better choice because its proponents had to wait longer to speak on its behalf on the day it came before the Board of Supervisors . That’s an odd reason to favor an entire system for creating and running an electoral commission! He also argues that Measure G is too complicated, and thus more things can go wrong.

But simpler is not necessarily better, and in this case, it is measurably worse.

The problem with Measure H is precisely that it lacks too many of the elements necessary for a balanced, competently administered redistricting commission. For example, while Measure G clearly defines what would constitute a quorum, Measure H does not.

What does that mean in reality? It means there is the potential that only two of the five commissioners could show up to a commission meeting and make a final decision about voting districts that will then be imposed on more than 400,000 county residents for a decade.

Here are some of the things that Measure G does that Measure H left out, possibly in order to be “simpler.” Measure G defines key criteria for serving on the commission, beyond just being a county resident (Measure H’s only requirement). It requires potential commissioners to demonstrate basic critical thinking skills — isn’t that something you want for a group of 11 people who are going to be examining census data, geographical regions, communities of interest and constitutional protections for voting?

Measure G requires that the 11 members reflect the diversity of the county’s population; again, isn’t this something we want, to make sure that the range of viewpoints our residents have is reflected in a representative body? Measure G also offers many more public meetings, both before and after the development of a draft redistricting plan. This ensures more public participation and more transparency in the redistricting process.

Redistricting is always contentious, because how districts are drawn affects who gets elected. I voted for a statewide redistricting commission in 2010 because I wanted to see the process out of the hands of “interested parties” and under the purview of thoughtful, informed citizens working with as much impartiality as possible.

I support Measure G because it draws on many of the same elements as the statewide commission, even with a similar name (from “We Draw the Lines” to “You Draw the Lines”). If California’s redistricting process is now seen as going “from worst to first,” as one commentator recently put it, then Santa Barbara County voters should strive for the same outcome. And that means voting for the more thoughtful, well crafted and inclusive Measure G over the shorter, “simpler” and incomplete Measure H.

Lee Heller

Summerland

As a retired teacher, coach, activities director, athletic director and administrator in the Lompoc Unified School District for 38 years, I feel I am qualified to say firsthand that Lompoc schools desperately need upgrades.

Many of our classrooms are over 50 years old and do not give students the safe, modern classrooms they need to succeed. We need a solution to ensure students have a safe and modern learning environment, and Measure E2018 is the answer.

I am proud to have had a long successful career at Cabrillo High School and want our students to have the same opportunities for success as all our neighboring communities. Measure E will give our schools the dedicated, locally controlled funding they need to make repairs and upgrades for our students.

We should not have to worry about leaky roofs and outdated security and electrical systems in our schools, and Measure E will take away the worry that I and many other current and retired teachers feel about student safety and building repairs.

Measure E does not increase the tax rate beyond what we already pay, but the benefit for our schools and students is immense. Please join me, our schools and our community and vote Yes on Measure E.

Bob Lawrence

Lompoc

I moved here 47 years ago to teach in the Lompoc Unified School District. I met my husband, also a teacher, and we started our family. We knew our children would receive a quality education in our schools.

In order to ensure future generations will receive the same great education that my children received, we need Measure E. A Yes vote on Measure E is a vote to upgrade and repair our schools to prepare students for success in today’s competitive economy.

When my kids graduated from Cabrillo High School, I wanted to be sure they had met their educational goals and that they could achieve success as adults. To have a strong educational foundation in math, science and technology, be able to compete for jobs and achieve success for the current crop of students and beyond, we definitely need upgrades to our schools, classrooms and to the school district’s technology.

I care about my grandchildren, our students and our schools, and that is why I am asking you to join me in voting Yes on Measure E. This is not a difficult decision — our schools have urgent repair and upgrade needs, and our Yes vote can help modernize and upgrade Lompoc schools to provide a great education to local students.

Election Day is Nov. 6, with a 55 percent approval needed to pass Measure E. Your vote matters. Please support our students with a Yes vote on Measure E.

Wendy Knowles

Vandenberg Village

I have been a resident of Lompoc for 52 years. I taught and coached in the Lompoc Unified School District from 1966 to 2004. I am the founder of the Cabrillo High School Aquarium. I feel qualified to state that Lompoc Unified School District is in desperate need of bond funds.

The passage of Measure E is an opportunity to say as a community that we value our schools and wish to support student success. It should not be a debate whether our students have access to safe and well-maintained classrooms.

Not only is Measure E needed for students and schools, it guarantees that all funds stay local in our schools. Independent citizens oversight and annual reports are mandated and no bond money can be used for administrator salaries. By law, Measure E will benefit our Lompoc schools and the funds cannot be used anywhere else.

Measure E is what our schools need.

Election Day is Nov. 6, and I hope you will join me and vote Yes on Measure E.

Dave Long

Vandenberg Village

Lompoc Unified School District schools are over 50 years old and are showing their age. The passage of Measure E will allow LUSD to renovate and update classrooms, school buildings and facilities.

Throughout our combined 109 years of teaching across LUSD, we have seen firsthand the backlog of work orders and patch jobs as every school has reached an untenable age at the same time. Measure E presents a more permanent solution to these sorely needed upgrades.

In the last 40 years, California dropped to 47th in per-pupil spending from fifth. There is no other mechanism for funding the much needed repairs, and there is no way a school district could responsibly budget existing funds to cover the expense of so many school facilities needing renovations all at once.

Measure E is an investment in Lompoc students’ safety, well-being and education. Every other community in the surrounding area has demonstrated this commitment, and our students deserve the same. For these reasons, we the undersigned, support Measure E.

Greg Eisen, Chris Ladwig, Jennifer Mason, Jonathan C. Osborne and Michelle Poquette

Lompoc

I see that the No vote on Proposition 6, which repeals California’s latest round of gas taxes, may prevail. All No voters should ask yourselves if the extra 12 cents per gallon is actually going toward its intended purpose.

It’s a fact the state did not use all the previous gas tax revenue on road repair and upkeep. So what makes you think the additional 12 cents is going to be used for that intended purpose?

With all the free stuff this state wants to have provided, it needs your money and the gas tax brings in billions of dollars. Wake up to scamming politicians. Vote Yes on Prop. 6 and repeal the gas taxes.

John Sween

Santa Barbara

