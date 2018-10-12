From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for Week Ending Oct. 12, 2018

Since Noozhawk’s 200-word limit on letters to the editor is routinely violated, I’m curious why the limit exists.

Either enforce it or get rid of it. Continuing to publish letters that so brazenly exceed 200 words makes a mockery of your guidelines.

Milt Hess

Santa Barbara

I am shocked and disgusted to see Noozhawk publishing and promoting as “News” the headline and attack against gay marriage by “columnist” Jim Langley (“Love and Marriage, Designed and Defined.”

I am not opposed to reading opinions that differ from those of our U.S. Supreme Court, scientific fact or from the overwhelming majority of public opinion, but Noozhawk has a proper place for such one-sided ranting — buried under “Opinions.” This article has no more place on your “News” page or daily briefing than the racist’s positions of a white supremacist.

It was disheartening to see Noozhawk promoting this position, with only the mere cowardly sign-off, “The opinions expressed are his own.”

Christopher Williams

Santa Barbara

There is a huge debate about the name of Indio Muerto Street in Santa Barbara. I have lived on the street for more than 30 years. Here is a poem that is my suggestion for a name change.

Indio Orgullo

We were born native, not American.

Land is everyone’s mother, truthful sedation.

You hate my skin, yet you tan to blend in.

Is there no end, to misrepresentation?

There is no royalty for spilling blood between mountain, soiling sea.

Our children still cry; even though they aren’t alive.

Another dawn and the muerto crown, thick as napalm, shines down.

We live on the corner of Soledad with heads held high.

Who brought the demon? The midnight shadow with a shadow.

Seraphina calls on her Gems, while they feed on the drought of heart, in legion.

Tug of love far worse than war, inside, this pride, is worth living for.

There isn’t much we fear, when you’ve faced a loss so severe.

All you’ll find here, my dear,

is sword and spear.

Steven Salazar

Santa Barbara

On Election Day, Nov. 6, you’ll have an opportunity to elect three new members to the Montecito Water District. I’m writing to share my personal experiences with two of the three, Cory Hayman and Brian Goebel, and hopefully convince you to vote for them.

As you likely know, I’m long familiar with folks who’ve been in leadership at the various Montecito public schools, special districts, nonprofit organizations and, of course, the Montecito Assocation. Today the community is faced with unprecedented challenges, and I strongly believe a fresh cadre of committed professionals is in your best interest.

I personally know Tobe Plough, and to a lesser extent Floyd Wicks, both of whom I voted for in the last Montecito Water District board election, but Cory and Brian are special friends, and I can’t vouch strongly enough for them.

Cory and Brian are young lawyers. Brian worked in Washington for the Treasury and Homeland Security departments, but I know him best as a very good dad, husband and baseball coach. He and I have worked several campaigns together, serve on a nonprofit, and he’s smart as a whip and determined to be a valuable community steward.

Cory, mother of young son at Montecito Union School, has been Land Use Committee chairwoman at the Montecito Association for several years, a job I did and understand. She cares deeply about public service, is s shrewd policy person, understands Santa Barbara County, and is committed to making Montecito infrastructure absolutely sustainable.

I’ve read things about the five “water security team” candidates from the Montecito sanitary and water districts being some kind of cabal, hoping to enrich themselves and their benefactors should they be elected. This can’t be farther from the truth. I know these people, and believe me, serving on special district boards and being constantly second guessed, and sometimes even bashed in the local news media, isn’t a path toward fun and enrichment as suggested.

These candidates have studied rigorously to make the village stronger, more viable, and our infrastructure more cost-effective and sustainable. Their mission is simple: to strengthen and protect Montecito.

I hope you’ll strongly consider voting for them, and for Ken Coates, their colleague on the Montecito Water District board slate. A united board will be a more efficient and powerful tool for Montecito’s recovery.

Bob Collector

Montecito

This letter is intended to clarify the position of the Central Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board regarding the Montecito Sanitary District’s compliance history with wastewater treatment plant requirements under National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System Permit No. CA0047899, Order No. R3-2012-0016.

The district uses appropriate treatment technologies, consistently meets or exceeds all treatment requirements, and has not had any significant spills in the recent past. Nearby beach water quality is excellent and is not affected by operation of the wastewater treatment plant.

The Central Coast water board regulates the district’s discharge through an NPDES permit that implements both state and federal water quality requirements. Because treated wastewater is discharged to the ocean, the permit is necessarily stringent and designed to protect ocean and beach water quality.

Wastewater is discharged to the ocean through an outfall diffuser system 1,500 feet offshore at a depth of approximately 35 feet, where the minimum initial dilution ratio of seawater to effluent is 89-to-1.

Heal the Ocean studied the district’s outfall system extensively in 2010. The study concluded that the discharge had no effect on beach water quality; this conclusion is corroborated by weekly beach sampling conducted by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and by Heal the Bay’s latest beach report card, which gives both Butterfly Beach and Hammonds Beach A+ ratings for dry-weather sampling.

The district’s reporting and our own inspections indicate that the wastewater treatment plant is well maintained, and is operated by experienced and trained staff. The district submits monitoring reports each month to the Central Coast water board containing results of daily, weekly and monthly sampling.

The results are almost always in compliance with the permit; the last permit violation by the district that required Central Coast water board enforcement was for an instantaneous total residual chlorine exceedance that occurred on June 21, 2014.

The Jan. 9, 2018, Montecito flash flooding and debris flows did not directly affect the treatment plant property, but the flows had a significant impact on the wastewater collection system and plant inflows. The district responded immediately and aggressively to protect both water quality and the district’s assets.

Central Coast water board staff was in frequent contact with the district staff throughout the emergency, and we commend the district on its efforts toward protecting water quality during these extreme circumstances; the real stories of your staff’s efforts to protect the wastewater facility and water quality following the debris flows event are impressive.

The Central Coast water board encourages all wastewater producers, especially those that discharge to the ocean, to recycle wastewater. Both potable and nonpotable recycled wastewater are valuable resources, especially in water-short areas such as the Santa Barbara County’s South Coast.

We understand that the district is implementing a pilot test of reverse osmosis technology to produce water suitable for landscaping. We support this effort and look forward to reviewing the results.

In summary, it is our position that the district is appropriately funded and capitalized, has a dedicated, professional and capable staff, and operates the wastewater plant in conformance with all state and federal water quality requirements with no negative effects on beach water quality.

John M. Robertson

Executive officer, Central Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board

San Luis Obispo

An open letter to Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham:

I was happy to hear that you recently said you were interested in helping Lompoc; not just serving up platitudes.

My District Two in west Lompoc suffers from lack of road and alley maintenance. Lompoc is alloted approximately 2 cents out of every gallon of gas sold. Caltrans is stingy in its help.

Can you contact me and explain to me how we can better fix our streets and alleys? When I am elected to the City Council, I look forward to working for my district on our street surfaces and working with you on these much needed improvements.

Shirley Sherman

Lompoc City Council candidate

Ron Fink, we agree with your Oct. 9 column! Here at the Lompoc Valley Neighborhood Alliance, we, too, support Jenelle Osborne, Shirley Sherman and Robert Cuthbert.

Besides preventing urban blight at three highly visible sites, we worked for five years to stop the raceway at the Lompoc Airport. This Edsel of a project, was spearheaded by Jim Mosby, Dick Starbuck and Victor Vega and their constant shadow, twice-defeated mayoral candidate John Linn.

Voters! Leaders should concentrate on confronting problems — not fiddling and fanning the flames of division. This self-interested cabal wasted $270,000 of taxpayer money on a raceway that was detrimental to our quality of life. These funds could have been spent on filling vacated police positions.

Meanwhile, while they distracted the city with their impossible pet project, the dangerous Hooverville on the Santa Ynez River grew to 200 people. Now we taxpayers must spend $450,000 on a massive cleanup.

The human costs surpass all else. Two people died at the river along with one homeless soul at Barkin Dog Park. The news media report that a crime spike has this city surpassing Santa Maria’s crime rate.

With this sorry record, LVNA wonders why Mosby, Starbuck and Vega think they should retain their offices. Ask yourselves why, indeed?

It is time to clean house at City Hall! Join us in voting for Osborne, Sherman and Cuthbert. This reform trio is endorsed by the finest public servant I have had the pleasure of knowing in my 66 years as a native of Santa Barbara County: Mayor Bob Lingl.

A.J. Tarman

Lompoc Valley Neighborhood Alliance coordinator

Lompoc

I am the vice chairman of the Santa Maria Measure U 2012 Citizens’ Oversight Committee, a native of Santa Maria, and am retired from the Santa Maria Fire Department after 34 years of service. I strongly encourage all Santa Maria voters to vote yes on extending Measure U to support local priorities identified by our neighbors.

This local sales tax measure provides needed funding for vital public safety services, and quality-of-life programs that all residents expect and deserve.

Sitting on the oversight committee since its inception, I have been able to review all of the budget reports to assure transparency and that every Measure U revenue dollar is spent exactly as the city said it would do. Last year, 91 percent of the funds went to support police and fire services, and the rest to Recreation and Parks, code compliance and the public library.

Supporters include the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce, major labor unions and the unanimous City Council, among others.

Measure U is vitally important to meet the ever-growing needs of our community. All of the revenue generated by Measure U stays right here in OUR community. No funds may be taken away by the State of California.

By extending Measure U, we protect the current voter-approved funding supporting essential services and enable our community to continue to thrive.

Jack L. Owen Jr.

Vice chairman, Measure U Citizens’ Oversight Committee

Santa Maria

Yes, Buellton’s Oak Valley Elementary and Jonata Middle schools have been awarded California Distinguished School and Gold Ribbon status.

Yes, our students should have a music program.

Yes, small classes are important.

Yes, science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) instruction need extra supports.

Yes, it is vital we provide interventions to students who need it.

Yes, the proposed measure would assess each parcel in the Buellton Union School District at $99 a year for eight years.

Yes, Measure A provides for an exemption for a parcel owned and occupied by a person 65-plus years of age or with a disability.

Yes, all parcel tax funds must be spent locally and cannot be taken by the State of California.

Yes, the spending will be annually audited by an independent citizen’s oversight committee.

Yes, our schools are central to the family-friendly community of Buellton.

And Yes, Measure A is crucial to maintaining this level of excellence.

Please vote Yes on Measure A!

Debbie Parisotto Goldsmith

President, Buellton Education Association

I am not one to quickly support bonds, measures, etc. I usually feel like I don’t have enough information on the people involved, or what the measure would benefit. Sometimes you don’t know who to trust or what to believe anymore.

This time it’s different. There are a few reasons why I have been so open and supportive of Measure E2018, the bond measure from the Lompoc Unified School District. I believe in those who will be making sure the funds are used appropriately, and I believe we have an obligation to support our kids, our schools.

My grandfather retired from the Los Angeles Unified School District as maintenance superintendent. I can remember his long hours and dedication to his job. He worked hard, and he was a good, honest man who taught me to stand up for what is right, no matter what.

Doug Sorum, LUSD’s director of Maintenance & Operations, who I have known for many years, reminds me of my grandfather. If I had any doubt that Mr. Sorum wasn’t firmly committed to implementing Measure E as promoted, I wouldn’t be supporting it.

Working in the field I do, Adult and Adolescent Substance Abuse Treatment, I am well aware of the struggles our youth face in Lompoc — peer pressure, tough family environments, substance abuse, social media, etc. I have visited LUSD’s schools, and I’ve seen the upgrades that need to be made.

The least we can do is provide our kids with an environment that is safe and promotes learning. I believe we should support our kids to become successful in their futures.

When I believe in something, I get involved. I have submitted my application to be on the Community Oversight Committee, I’ve collected the information, I’ve listened to both sides, and I hope you will, too. Our kids deserve it.

Chuck Madson

Lompoc

Lightning strikes again with the Lompoc Unified School District’s Board of Education, which has placed on the Nov. 6 ballot a new school bond for the third time in two years. E2018 is for $79 million to be spent over a period of 34 years, to 2054, to pay for the schools’ maintenance requirements of about $7 million per year beginning in 2020.

The tax rate will be $60 per $100,000 of assessed property values. At payout in 2054, this bond will have cost local property taxpayers in the LUSD some $179 million with interest.

A simple 55 percent vote is all that is necessary to approve this bond because it is for “general use,” when needed. No employee salaries or benefits are permitted. The huge gory details of this bond are buried in “The Appendix” in the back of the voter ballot book.

Just why should property taxpayers vote for this gigantic tax for a poorly defined slush fund to be used for leaky roofs, and cleaning pipes and toilets, and just about anything else as described in “The Appendix”? They should not! Shouldn’t that work be done on the present yearly school budget for maintenance?

In 2016, the LUSD promoted the $65 million Measure L2016, which voters rejected. In 2018, they promoted the $79 million Q2018, which also was rejected.

In 2002, voters passed Measure N2002 for the LUSD to improve dilapidated restrooms and to put in wiring for computer labs and fire alarms. Property taxpayers will be paying on this $38 million bond until maturity in 2032. My husband was a member of the Citizens Oversight Committee for 2½ years and witnessed the work being done and the funds being expended.

In addition to Measure N, voters in 2002 also passed a hospital bond, an Allan Hancock College school bond, a Lompoc pool bond and a flood zone assessment. So Lompoc property taxpayers are paying on five bonds.

The proposed Measure E2018 will add to this cost for bonds that the citizens of LUSD already are paying. If you are paying $220 per year for the present Measure N school bond, you will have added to your yearly bill another $179 for Measure E until the present Measure N bond matures in 2032. This cost will be different for taxpayers with different property assessments but is used here as an illustration.

In other words, it will be “more” not just an “add-on” as the school district is telling voters in its expensive taxpayer-funded fliers used to sell this new tax. In addition, the rate of tax set at $60 per $100,000 of property assessment is the highest for all of the present bonds on the ballot in the 2018 election, by double. The LUSD board is really hitting the Lompoc taxpayers harder than any other board in Santa Barbara County.

This new bond proposal is clearly a way around Proposition 13, which California voters passed in 1978 to limit radical increases in property taxes like E2018. The yearly increase in our taxes will be way more than the 2 percent limited by Prop. 13 if E2018 is passed.

The hypocrisy of LUSD Superintendent Travis McDonald is that he and his assistant will not have to pay for the increased property taxes if E2018 passes, because neither live in the district. He wins, we lose!

E2018 is opposed by retired school teachers and past school board members in the district for good reasons, as you will see when you read the voter ballot booklet for the upcoming election. We Lompoc voters and property taxpayers must also reject E 2018 with our NO vote on Nov. 6.

Perhaps a less expensive, better defined program would be more acceptable to the taxpayers than E2018 appears to be.

Ann Ruhge

Retired school teacher

Lompoc

I know many of you are “on the fence” or against Measure E. I am not expecting you to change your mind overnight, but I am asking you to hear me out on my opinion regarding all of this.

First of all, I was born and raised in Lompoc and have lived here my whole life. I am an educator at an LUSD school and have seen firsthand how the depreciating conditions of the schools are affecting our students.

Tiles made of asbestos are falling off of the classroom ceilings and onto the desks of our students. Windows are leaking and classroom supplies are being ruined.

The portable classrooms are falling apart. I have seen water leak into one of the portable classrooms at my school so much, that mold began growing inside the walls. After many repairs, the classroom wasn’t salvageable and was removed. I attended third grade in that exact classroom and was one of the first students to occupy that room in 1988. That’s 30 years ago!

I have personally tripped on the uneven sidewalks. I could go on and on about the needed repairs, but you don’t have that much time.

Second, besides being an educator, I am also a parent of an LUSD student and want much better for my child, who still has 10 years in our schools before his graduation. My child deserves to attend safe schools that address his needs, as well as the needs of all local students.

Lastly, I am a Lompoc homeowner. No, you can’t just add to the city’s sales tax. Do your research and you will find out that doing so is not possible. There are matching funds to the money that this bond will bring in, if passed. If we, as a city, wait much longer, those funds will be snatched up by other cities that are doing what’s right for their students.

For those of you who are worried about how this money will be spent, you are welcome to join the district’s oversight committee. Volunteer and help see this plan come to fruition.

If you are still against Measure E or “on the fence,” please have a growth mindset and do some research of your own. Please get out and vote on Nov. 6!

Carrie Clark

Lompoc

As an alumna of Lompoc High School with four children who are alumni, I am writing in support of Measure E, the bond measure that will remediate decades of deterioration in the Lompoc Unified School District.

No one wants more taxes, and that is why Measure E was designed to extend, but not increase the current property tax rate we’ve been paying for years. The alternative to passing Measure E is that the facilities will fall further into disrepair if we don’t do something now.

Without Measure E, eventually these schools will become unrepairable, and new schools will have to be constructed at a cost far beyond that of renovating the existing facilities. The cost of construction materials and labor are increasing by almost 15 percent per year over the last few years, so failure to pass this bond measure on Nov. 6 will only mean that we end up paying more down the road.

We want to attract people to Lompoc who will put down roots and get involved. People consider the quality of local schools when they are deciding where to live. What do you think the impression is if they see dilapidated buildings, playgrounds full of gopher holes and rusting fencing? What about leaking ceilings, asbestos floor tiles, outdated and inefficient HVAC units and jerry-rigged computer infrastructure systems?

We have a huge problem that needs to be fixed! Let’s get behind this measure and pass it for our children.

Judy Carpenter

Lompoc

