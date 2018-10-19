From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for Week Ending Oct. 19, 2018

Just wanted to thank Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen and the Barbareño Band of Chumash Indians for their unequivocal condemnation of the Oct. 10 attack on the Santa Barbara Mission.

If these criminals had any interest in actually debating the history of the Mission — and California, for that matter — they would not resort to middle-of-the-night terrorist actions. But their intellectual incuriosity is exposed by the choice they made to vandalize a community treasure that is larger than “just” a church.

In addition, does anyone else find it odd that Mayor Cathy Murillo has been silent on the destruction at one of her city’s most revered attractions?

Bree Morris

Santa Barbara

Thank you to Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen for his sentiments on the Santa Barbara Mission defacement in his Oct. 12 column.

In addition to atrocious spelling that so many of us (hopefully) noted (the conspiracy theorist in me wonders if it was deliberate), I really appreciated his words in the last three paragraphs.

No one’s history is perfect. In fact, it tends to be the flaws that drive us to change. If history were black and white, we would not get very far.



In everyone’s attempts to be “right,” to destroy monuments, to erase our imperfections and, in his apropos words, “complexities,” we have overlooked the simple truth that people typically learn from their mistakes.



Thank you for your words.

Cole Saunders

Santa Barbara

For more than 30 years, I have worked tirelessly, first as a health educator with the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and now as a community activist, to have the county go smoke free. It has taken a coalition of more than a dozen agencies and individuals to make an impact on elected officials to make far-reaching policies to restrict smoking indoors and outdoors.

I would like to congratulate the Santa Barbara City Council for adopting one of the most comprehensive outdoor air laws in the county. Smoking — not just cigarettes, but also e-cigarettes and marijuana — are banned in most outdoor areas.

In fact there are only five places where smoking is permitted:

» Bar patios

» Restaurant patios, after 10 p.m.

» Private parking lots

» Private vehicles

» The 18 holes of the municipal Santa Barbara Golf Club.

It has been one year since these policies were approved. I want to thank the Santa Barbara City Council and staff for their leadership and commitment to public health. I look forward to having signs installed, which will allow for more self-enforcement and improve public education.

This will help make this law a reality.

Jayne Brechwald

Santa Barbara

With recent news reports that the Santa Barbara City Council is contemplating obliterating Columbus Day for Indigenous Peoples Day, I’ve finally reached my saturation point with the city’s silliness and complete lack of regard for the history of this country.

I absolutely object to the fact that Mayor Cathy Murillo and the council are wasting thousands of taxpayer dollars directing staff to research issues such as banning plastic straws and renaming traditional national holidays. The council certainly has the right, in this country, to hold personal opinions on these and numerous other subjects, but the council was not elected to pontificate and enact personal agendas.

The mayor and council’s actions since elected have become highly questionable in that they behave as though they were elected to be potentates to control and direct not only human behavior, but thought and observances. As a matter of fact, one council member as much as said so when debating the plastic straw issue.

Whether the mayor and council realize it or not, they were elected to represent every single person in the city. They were also elected to deal with the real problems of the city, such as safety of the populace, paved and repaired streets, water supplies and the economic vitality of the community. They were not elected to dabble in progressive and socialistic personal agendas.

Start doing what you were elected to do!

J.L. Evans

Santa Barbara

Congratulations and continued support for Noozhawk’s decision to replace anonymous comments with signed letters. The process is so much more civil, and that’s good. Just imagine the some of the hate-filled drivel that would have been provoked by Jarrell Jackman’s nonsense in his Oct. 12 letter to the editor, whose right to express those opinions I defend!



On the other hand, please give further consideration to enforcement of the letters’ word-count guidelines as mentioned by Milt Hess; he makes a valid point.

George Eskin

Retired Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge

Montecito

I am writing to express my dismay at the circumstances surrounding Montecito Sanitary District director Warren Owens’ resignation, effective as of Oct. 15, and the board’s decision to appoint his replacement on or before Nov. 5.

The actions of the board seem carefully calculated to thwart the democratic process. This is unacceptable. I urge the board to reverse its decision and appoint the replacement director after the winners of the Nov. 6 election are sworn into office in December. If the board cannot agree on this course of action, then it should call for a special election to fill the open seat.

As you well know, we have an election in less than three weeks that is going to provide clear public input on the desired direction of the MSD. Voters will have the opportunity to return two incumbents to the board (signaling clear approval of current board actions) or elect two new directors (signaling a clear desire for change).

It is far from clear as to why Owens’ seat is not being contested in this election as well. He appears to have sold him home in the district in March 2018. Where has he been living for the past six months? Was he even eligible to remain on the board during this time? Why did he not announce his resignation over the summer, so that his seat could be contested in an open election?

I and many other members of the community would like answers to these questions. In the absence of additional information, the timing of his resignation appears clearly designed to allow the current board to appoint his successor.

If the MSD presses forward with an appointment before the winning directors are sworn in, the only reasonable inference is that the current board is trying to prevent change in the event the incumbents are replaced. This would be a gross abuse of the appointment process and would likely ensure that every incumbent on the current board would face well-funded opposition in the next election, if not some type of organized recall campaign before then.

In light of these considerations, I urge the board to reconsider its decision and defer appointment of Owens’ replacement until after the election. The democratic process and the best interests of our community demand nothing less.

Christie Glanville

Montecito

My wife and I have been year-round residents of Montecito for many years. We have only recently become aware that:

» Until the upcoming election, there has not been a contested election for a position on the Montecito Sanitary District Board of Directors since at least 2004.

» A vacancy on the board has just occurred because the incumbent is moving out of Montecito.

» The board has determined to pack the Board of Directors by inviting résumés for replacements and scheduling a meeting to select a replacement one week before the upcoming election.

We feel strongly that the board should not screen for or select a replacement until after the upcoming election, in which there will be an opportunity for the Montecito community to elect new board members who are open to exploring recycling and other actions to move toward water security.

My wife and I are concerned about a number of other positions taken by the current board, including the push to construct a new single-story facility to house staff and operations.

While we favor efficient and effective facility planning, the construction being pushed by the current board would effectively preclude construction of even marginally sized recycling facilities within the district's property footprint. We oppose that as well.

Wade Nichols

Montecito

Right now for a majority of California, driving is our only means of short transportation. Whether it be going to work or to dinner, our means of transportation is the same: by car.

This is great for many people, as we have our licenses and love to have an infrastructure that allows us to drive anywhere we want to. But for others, it can be tough to have to spend money for gas every week, and commute long distances in order to afford your rent.

Proposition 6 is looking to reduce funding toward infrastructure, by eliminating fuel and vehicle taxes that would have paid for transit programs, as well as road maintenance.

Fuel and vehicle taxes are how our upcoming transit programs will be funded, so even though we won’t have to pay as much for gas if Prop. 6 is ratified, we also won’t have any other means of transportation being developed. This also means that public buses and trains may be underfunded if Prop. 6 is ratified, by about $5.1 billion, which could lead to their decline.

We also might not get new forms of transportation, such as a metro, which will withhold us from switching over from cars even further.

Even though people need to move toward public transportation in the future, and gas taxes are a way of incentivizing people to do this, as of right now we hardly have any systems available to the majority of people. Buses only have a limited amount of stops, and many of us need transportation that’s faster, and that can travel much longer distances.

As of right now, we should keep our fuel and vehicle taxes, but not raise them until we’ve made further progress on these transportation systems. That way people will still be able to get around town without making excessive sacrifices to afford the gas.

Firefighters and emergency personnel say to vote no on Proposition 6 because our roads will become unsafe, but I say vote no on Proposition 6 to make it so that we don’t have to depend on those roads.

Joey Molyneux

Santa Barbara

I strongly endorse Rich Mayer, Luz Reyes-Martin and Carin Ezal for Goleta Union School District Board of Trustees.

Rich and I have served together for 14 years, Luz for five years and Carin for four years. I’m sharing my perspective with you as a neighbor, not in my official capacity as a school board member.

Student test scores in the Goleta Union School District for all demographic groups are significantly outpacing state averages, and our students’ test scores have trended upward each year since California adopted the Smarter Balanced Assessment System.

People sometimes ask how we do that. We have had a focus for more than 10 years on understanding each student’s learning strengths and challenges and providing differentiated instruction so that each child gets appropriate challenges in each subject.

We ensure that every student has instruction in music, art, technology, hands-on science and physical education throughout every year. A key priority is ensuring our teachers have the resources and professional development they need to be their best. We provide ongoing assessments and analyze the data so our teachers know how to fine tune and augment their instruction to best meet students’ needs.

Our financial management is very strong. We not only balance our budget, we plan multiple years in advance and have a solid reserve fund. Just as important, we have invested heavily in social-emotional support services and curriculum for our students, wellness programs, and upgrading the safety and security at each campus.

I have tremendous respect for my colleagues and their strengths. Our district’s success is due to the whole team — excellent teachers, dedicated staff, supportive families, amazing and talented students, strong administrators, wonderful community partners, as well as the Board of Trustees.

A few interesting facts about the three incumbents in the Nov. 6 election:

Mayer is an award-winning, distinguished UC Santa Barbara professor who published a book about how to serve effectively on a school board. Many board members across the country consider it the best book on the topic. His children attended GUSD and he now has delightful grandchildren.

Reyes-Martin is executive director of Public Affairs and Communications at Santa Barbara City College, previously worked as amanagement analyst at the City of Goleta, is a delegate to the California School Boards Association, and has two small children under age 5.

Ezal is currently our board president, a regional representative to the County School Boards Association, completed the CSBA Masters in Governance program, has served as a PTA president and as a treasurer to multiple nonprofit organizations, and has one child in our district and one in high school.

As board members, we set the direction for public elementary schools and preschools in the Goleta Valley by ensuring a long-term vision and objectives toward our mission, monitoring and adjusting district finances aligned with our budget priorities and our community’s values, monitoring student achievement and program effectiveness, monitoring and revising policies, serving as a judicial and appeals body, monitoring the collective bargaining process, hiring and evaluating the superintendent, and setting policies for evaluation of other personnel.

I am grateful to work with such extraordinary colleagues on the school board, and the current board members absolutely deserve to keep their seats. We are lucky to have these talented individuals serving us. Join me in voting for Rich, Luz and Carin!

Susan Epstein

Goleta Union School District trustee since 2004

Goleta

At the Aug. 21 Lompoc City Council meeting, mayoral candidates Jenelle Osborne and Jim Mosby differed on whether the city should continue negotiating a replacement for the property taxes the city would give up to allow a large tax-exempt medical facility to be built on property zoned for houses.

Mosby wanted to press for Community Health Centers to make a payment to the city every year that it benefited from a tax exemption on the property. Osborne wanted to let CHC off the hook once another development was occupied. She and Mayor Bob Lingl feared CHC would leave if that requirement was not lifted.

Fortunately, a majority consisting of Mosby, Dirk Starbuck and Victor Vega passed a resolution that the project would be approved only with the ongoing payment.

At the Oct. 16 council meeting, staff announced that CHC agreed to make payments for as long as it benefited from the tax exemption on that property.

The City Council should be congratulated for coming together and approving the modified agreement unanimously. Starbuck and Vega deserve our kudos for their vision of what can be done in Lompoc. And once again, Mosby demonstrated his superior leadership skill in sticking to his position and securing a valuable medical facility on winning terms for both the city and Community Health Centers. He deserves to be our next mayor.

John A Rodenhi

Lompoc

I want to say first that as a newcomer to the Lompoc community, I have been amazed at the warmth and acceptance I have felt from such a welcoming community. It is a truly amazing place, a fact that is underscored by the many teachers, administrators, school board members and friends I have met who are multigeneration Lompoc families.

As a dad of a Cabrillo High School student, I feel compelled to share some thoughts on Measure E2018 and why our kids deserve so much better.

The Lompoc Unified School District has an incredible group of people working hard everyday to do the best with what we have for kids. Our IT department has spent its summers piecing together networks, running cables in 40-year-old conduits, stretching every dollar they can to get the most out of a budget that doesn’t come close to addressing the needs of our classrooms and students in 2018.

We have almost 200 classrooms without a wireless access point, high school classes sharing 9-year-old laptops between entire departments, classrooms that have to carry Chromebooks across campus so they can use a class set, and an aging infrastructure that is not ready to carry our campuses or students where they need to go in the future.

Our IT Department is full of true heroes spending their day making sure our students — your kids — have the access to information that is critical for them in the 21st century. But Lompoc schools are in a cycle of Band-Aiding our classrooms, and you can’t keep patching our schools much longer.

Unfortunately, I feel that sometimes we get caught up in things that are a distraction from what we are supposed to be doing, standing up for our kids and doing everything we can to give them every opportunity to ensure their success. We can’t put ourselves in a position where we aren't able to create a plan to help our students because of the distractions that are all around us.

I try to stay away from the politics that inevitably come during this time of year. If this were just a congressional or school board vote, I would not be sharing my thoughts. But this is a special election — a chance to show our kids how much we truly care for them, and I am writing this to plead with every member of our community who vows to vote no on Measure E, and to take two hours out of their week and take a tour of our schools.

I challenge you to spend some time looking at what we have let Lompoc schools become, then I encourage you to VOTE YES ON E. If you are able to, make sure we are prudent with your money by becoming a member of the Bond Oversight Committee to help make sure those funds, that have been entrusted to us, are well spent.

To accomplish all of the things our kids are in need of, we all need to be focused on what is best for kids and remember that in the end, we are the voice and example for our kids. I will be paying for these bonds, too, and I really don’t like paying taxes, but our kids deserve so much more.

I wish I could give them what they really need, that we didn’t have to levy taxes in our community to get there, but I guarantee of all of the taxes you will pay this year, you will never regret the small amount you are paying to help our kids.

Stand strong for our kids and show them how much you care. Vote YES on Measure E with me!

Ryan Johnson

Lompoc Unified School District information technology director

Lompoc

As a past Lompoc Unified School District board member and board representative to the Measure N project committee, I want to respond to Ann Ruhge’s erroneous statements in her Oct. 12 letter to the editor related to past and present efforts to pass a school bond.

I can assure the citizens of this community that all past Measure N bond funds were effectively managed and committed to the most pressing and critical infrastructural needs of the district. However, as one might expect, funding availability fell far short in addressing all maintenance and sustainment requirements from severely aging schools whose routine sustainment planning and management efforts were not adequately confronted for more than 50 years.

I would also like to address her comments regarding Measure E.

She says “Measure E2018 is for $79 million to be spent over a period of 34 years, to 2054, to pay for the schools’ maintenance requirements of about $7 million per year.”

That isn’t all of what the measure is for. Safety, new technology and other upgrades are on the list. The details can be found at the Lompoc schools website, news organizations, the public library and in many media creations available to the public.

True, the cistrict promoted Measure L for $65 million, which the voters rejected. What Ruhge didn’t say was that the 2016 vote required a two-thirds majority to pass. t received approximately 58 percent, which was well more than needed to pass Measure E.

Measure Q was not passed by the voters, but received more than 50 percent of the vote. It is clear that a majority of the voters want a school bond to pass.

Ruhge brings up Measure N and is absolutely wrong when she states that if you are paying $220 per year for the present Measure N, Measure E will add an additional $179 to your tax bill. As the payments on Measure N diminish, Measure E payments will fill in and maintain the same fee as present. If Measure E passes, your tax bill will remain the same.

Her premise is that the bond is a way around Proposition 13, which voters passed in 1978. This is a stretch. Prior to Prop. 13, California ranked in the top five in per-student spending compared to the current ranking of 47th.

This fact is why school districts have had to rely on bonds to finance some of the needs. It is a sad fact that the LUSD is the only district in Santa Barbara County that has not passed a school bond in the last two years.

Ruhge states that it is hypocritical that LUSD Superintendent Superintendent Travis McDonald and his assistant will not have to pay the increased property taxes because neither lives in the district.

This measure has nothing to do with the superintendent and others who may live outside the district. This is about money to benefit the children of Lompoc. Besides, the superintendent and others who live outside the district are currently paying on bonds that were passed in their districts of residence.

In the final analysis, Measure E must not be about the superintendent, Prop. 13, or even Ruhge’s opinion on hypocrisy. It’s got to be about doing the right thing for the right reasons. Our children remain our most precious resource, and it is therefore incumbent upon all of us to rise above self-interests and ensure this community provides a safe, healthy and nurturing environment in which to learn.

Only through community commitment and a little collaborative self-sacrifice can our children’s future be bright and full of promise.

Kris Andrews

Lompoc

A congressman is a very important position crucial to U.S. politics. More than any other office, this seat closest represents you on the world stage.

This year, there are two people running for the 24th Congressional District seat on the Central Coast. The incumbent is Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, who is ahead of Justin Fareed, his Republican challenger. Fareed’s platform is very different than Carbajal’s, which includes reducing (not eliminating) student debt, tax credits for alternative energy, curtailing gun rights and securing women’s right to choice.

Carbajal offers the typical Democrat agenda, which today feels like a better fit than the pro-business-at-all-cost typical Republican agenda of his opponent.

Most important, Carbajal helps to balance the majority Republican power in Congress as Republicans openly embrace division and vulgarity — not the ethics of California.

On Nov. 6, voters will choose their representatives in Congress. Whether a “blue wave” or not, every seat counts locally, nationally and internationally.

This time people deserve the break. Vote Salud Carbajal for Congress.

Savanna Vranjes

Santa Barbara

