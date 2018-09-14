From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for Week Ending Sept. 14, 2018

Please refrain from using the word “varmints” to describe our local predators, as Capt. David Bacon does in his Sept. 13 Noozhawk column, “Captain’s Log: Varmints Prowling Our Neighborhoods.”

Possums are very beneficial animals. They eat rats. Raccoons are also excellent predators of rats. They are not “varmints.” Coyotes are intelligent and beautiful animals. They have very intricate family and group organizations. We have invaded their territory. They are all rodent control of the best sort.

Yes, do keep your cats and small dogs in if there are coyotes around.

We live next to a 40-acre nature preserve in Montecito. We had possums, raccoons, bobcats and coyotes, among other wild animals. They are predators of rats, ground squirrels and other rodents.

After the Jan. 9 Montecito flash flooding and debris flows, we had three feet of mud all over our property. There was also three feet of mud all over the preserve. Thanks to the Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade, the mud has been removed and the 40 acres of trees will live — ONLY because of the Bucket Brigade.

Most of the predatory animals were killed in the debris flows, and we are now completely inundated with rats and ground squirrels. We are hoping that the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network will release orphan predatory animals here. There is water, cover and, definitely, food.

Please do not call these natural predators “varmints.” We need them, and love them.

Penelope Bianchi

Montecito

• • •

So, let’s see ... California wants to vote in a sitting senator who is 85 years old for another six-year term (“Dianne Feinstein Touts Senate Accomplishments in Santa Barbara Visit,” Sept. 9). Well, we need term limits, but maybe an age limit would be a good idea, too.

We need new blood in Washington, D.C., as it’s being run as a retirement home, no matter your calling. Vote some of these tired politicians out!

John Sween

Santa Barbara

• • •

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., visited Santa Barbara?! It must be an election year.

Frank Cairns

Santa Barbara

• • •

In 2009, my last child graduated from Cabrillo High School in Lompoc, but that wasn’t the last time I stepped on campus. Since the early 2000s I have been involved with the Every 15 Minutes program that rotates between Cabrillo and Lompoc high schools.

As a core team member, I bear witness each year to the decaying conditions of our high schools as I sit through planning meetings in preparation for the event, and then spend two full days on campus during the mock exercise and funeral.

We have a lot to be proud of on our campuses, but the conditions of the schools are frightening. As adults, we owe it to our children — yes, our children — to send them to institutions of learning that are suited for learning.

Some argue that it’s not their responsibility to support a bond measure since they have no children in school. I could easily be one of those people, however, I support Measure E2018, the Lompoc Unified School District measure on the Nov. 6 ballot, for a variety of reasons because those children who are in school, and all those who come behind them for years to come, matter.

Vote YES on Measure E2018. Vote YES for kids!

Ann McCarty

Lompoc

• • •

Once again we are fortunate to have the opportunity to do something great for our children’s schools. We can address the problems of our aging schools.

First, we have to realize that, although our schools look wonderful, when we glance over and drive by, they are really getting old. They badly need some repairs and updating, and added safety features where there are currently hazards to the students.

These types of repairs and additions are too expensive to come out of the annual budget and the capital outlay budget. The appropriate source for super-expensive expenses has always been school bonds.

This is the best possible time to Vote Yes For Kids, Vote Yes on E 2018.

We had a majority vote before, but we were slightly short of the required 55 percent approval needed to pass. So we need everyone to get out and vote for lots of important issues and Yes on E 2018. If this passes, we will receive 40 percent matching funds from the State of California and that is a great deal for us.

Your taxes or your landlord’s taxes won’t increase, because the last school bond is getting paid off little by little and this slides right in.

All the bond money will be spent right here in Lompoc on all of our schools in the district, not on salaries. There will be an oversight committee composed of local people that do not work for the school district.

Let’s be smart and vote this in NOW, because, if we put this investment in our school buildings now, we will avoid a huge increase in price later.

I ask you to Please Vote Yes on E 2018, so our kids can be on a par with the surrounding school districts, and have the advantages of safe and repaired school buildings and up-to-date educational technology.

Katherine “Susie” Morey

Retired school teacher

Lompoc

• • •

On every fence at every local school, the Lompoc Unified School District has posted project lists of planned work that will be done IF we the people in our beautiful Lompoc community vote Yes on Measure E2018 on Nov. 6. The projects and dates, shown in four phases (plus “first strike” work in February 2019!) greatly interest me, a Vandenberg Village and Lompoc property owner whose children, grandchildren and now a great-grandchild have or are attending local schools.

In 1959, I arrived in the area and witnessed a rapid population growth necessitating building more housing, more medical facilities, more shops and more schools — indeed an exciting time as the missile industry grew and responsively caused Lompoc to grow. During those growing years, the community came together to provide what we needed to live in the thriving, well-rounded areas in and around Lompoc.

Now, like many aging homes and yards, our schools need refurbishment work to ensure a safe, secure, inviting, up-to-date environment to educate our children. It’s disturbing to learn that every school district in surrounding areas has a bond issue that funds upgrades for their schools. Why not us, too?

As an added bonus, state money could be forthcoming if — and only if — we pass Measure E. Those districts with a bond already are receiving bonus funds from the state. Why not us, too?

We are so fortunate to live in this area, so let’s help make our community the best it can be by improving our schools. Please vote on Nov. 6, and please join me in voting “YES for KIDS.”

Jan Cooksey

Lompoc

• • •

As a mother who counts on the Lompoc Unified School District to provide a safe and effective learning environment for my son every day, I support Measure E.

My son attends the same school I did as a child, and I am disappointed in some of the conditions I see on campus. If parents, teachers and the community come together to VOTE YES on MEASURE E, I believe we can improve all of our schools for all of our students.

My son is only in first grade, but I see the schools he will be attending and I don’t know how these schools will survive without the additional funding Measure E will provide to keep our classrooms up to date, our schools safe, and give our students the opportunities they deserve.

I appreciate the project list that has been provided so I know exactly what voting YES on Measure E means for my son. I know what will be repaired on his campus and how his education will be positively affected by that.

Please Vote YES on Measure E!

Kira Kazianka

Lompoc

• • •

This note is in reference to Jim Langley’s Sept. 8 column, “Conforming to the Ways of This World” — specifically his reference to Debby Boone’s No. 1 song, “You Light Up My Life.”

I’ll make this plain and simple ... if you knew ANYTHING about Debby Boone, you would know that she was referring to/singing about God when she sang the song!! I was 12 years old when the song came out in 1977, and .was 13 when she explained what the song meant to her!!

Do your research!!

Cheryl Diebold

Leavenworth, Kan.

• • •

