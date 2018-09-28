From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for Week Ending Sept. 28, 2018

So the Santa Barbara City Council paid $12,500 for a consultant to facilitate a retreat in Goleta. What a sham you people are. You spend taxpayer money for anything you want and our streets are in shambles! Maybe we need a new council.

John Sween

Santa Barbara

• • •

In 10 months, on July 1, California’s gas taxes will be raised 47.3 cents per gallon higher than the price in 2017. The tax increase also includes a huge increase on vehicle license fees.

The increased costs from this gas tax will raise the price of food, electronics, appliances, furniture, clothings and all goods transported by trucks, trains, planes and ships.

You did not vote for this tax, it was forced on you!

What you have been paying in gas taxes these past 30 years has not fixed our crumbling roads and bridges because politicians in Sacramento have diverted gas tax money to their other pet projects. See the potholes?

On Nov. 6, vote yes on Proposition 6 to end the billions of dollars in wasted tax money. Vote yes on Prop. 6 to use existing gas tax revenue to repair California’s infrastructure. Vote yes on Prop. 6, a bipartisan gas tax repeal campaign with almost 1 million signatures to qualify for the ballot.

Carol Redhead

Lompoc

• • •

As a member of the Vandenberg Village Lions Club, we support Lompoc’s Cabrillo High School by raising money during football season with a food booth during home games. The money, while important, is a mere drop in the bucket to what those students need to achieve greatness, but we are honored to be of service.

My point is this: While my children graduated many years ago, the children in our schools today are the children who will someday run our city and county; will work in our city at a variety of jobs; will be coaches, mentors, nurses, doctors, lawyers, law enforcement officers, firefighters and teachers at the very schools they now attend.

If we do not invest in them now and the environment they are trying to learn in, they may leave and never come back. We owe it to their future, and the future of our city to make an investment in them.

I urge you to support Measure E2018 so that our children know that they matter! Vote yes for kids!

Ann McCarty

Lompoc

• • •

I am currently an educator in the San Juan Unified School District in Sacramento. When comparing my workplace to where I went to school and where my siblings and nephew currently attend school in the Lompoc Unified School District, I am shocked at the differences in the availability of technology to students and the conditions of buildings on each campus.

The buildings at my former schools have not been upgraded or changed since I attended (class of 2012.) I notice this when I come home to take my sister and nephew to a special school event or just to visit. The schools in Sacramento are constantly changing and upgrading to meet student needs and safety.

Safety should always be a top priority, and I know that more than ever now that I am working in a school environment. I believe all students should have equal opportunities to succeed and thrive in a fastpaced world and, right now, Lompoc Unified is not able to provide that for its students.

For my family and all of the other students in the Lompoc Unified School District, I fully support Measure E. Vote yes on Measure E!

Alexandria Fredsholm

Sacramento

• • •

Students deserve to have equal opportunities for their education regardless of the city in which they live. Bond measures are an important component in leveling the learning opportunities for our students.

In our work at the Northern Santa Barbara County United Way, we fight for the education, financial stability and health of every member of our community. In order to improve educational outcomes in the city of Lompoc, I would ask everyone to consider supporting the bond initiative, Measure E2018, on the ballot this November.

Eddie Taylor

CEO, Northern Santa Barbara County United Way

• • •

After reading Connie Schultz’s Sept. 23 column, “Nothing Normal About Assault Allegations Against Teenage Brett Kavanaugh,” I had one question: Is domestic violence acceptable from any male at any age?

Because I’m curious how she can condemn U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh over unproven and unprovable allegations for which there is absolutely zero evidence, without mentioning the far more recent allegations against her own husband, Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, made under oath by his first wife.

C. Smith

Santa Barbara

• • •

Mail Calls

Noozhawk welcomes and encourages expressions of all views on Santa Barbara County issues. Letters should be BRIEF — as in about 200 words-BRIEF — and each must include a valid mailing address and contact information. Pseudonyms will not be used, and repeat letters will be skipped.

With rare exceptions, this feature is published on Saturdays.

By submitting any content to Noozhawk, you warrant that the material is your original expression, free of plagiarism, and does not violate any copyright, proprietary, contract or personal right of anyone else. Noozhawk reserves, at our sole discretion, the right to choose not to publish a submission.

Click here for Noozhawk’s Terms of Use, and click here for more information about how to submit letters to the editor and other announcements, tips and stories.