From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for Week Ending Feb. 16, 2018

None of us would ever have been ready to say goodbye to Hilton Sumida. Maybe that’s why we didn’t get the chance.

Hilton was one of those remarkable people who made each of us feel good about ourselves. At his service today (Feb. 15), it was clear that most of the people in attendance considered themselves his special friend.

In fact, let’s be clear, we considered ourselves family. And how could you not?

Hilton greeted people with a twinkle in his eye and a welcoming smile. His La Sumida Nursery was home to beautiful plants, an incredible staff and a community of people who sought out his knowledge. But more than that they sought out the way he made them feel. Often I would stop by the nursery just to say hello. Hilton could brighten my day just by seeing the delight on his face when my little red VW pulled into the driveway.

He had that grandfatherly wisdom that brought out the best in people around him. We wanted to be important in his eyes because he made us feel like we matter.

I have a dull ache inside knowing that I won’t see him the next time I drive down Patterson Avenue to get spring flowers at La Sumida Nursery. But I will see him in every new blossom that brightens the landscapes of my life. Hilton, Santa Barbara is more beautiful place because of you.

Thank you for the change you generated and the traces you leave behind.

I miss you,

Leigh Myers

Santa Barbara

• • •

After reading Josh Molina’s Feb. 12 story about Santa Barbara Mayor Cathy Murrillo’s replacement of City Councilman Jason Dominguez on the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments, a huge question arises.

If in fact, Murrillo replaced Dominguez because he is only district elected, and she was purportedly elected by the entire city, does that mean that each of the city council members represents only their districts, and not the whole city? Does anyone actually believe that district elections balkanize the city into wards whose interests are not in collectively governing the whole city?

If such is a fact, then aren’t the district elections actually in violation of democratic principals?

And let us not forget against her contentions, the mayor was not elected by everyone in the city, only those who voted for her. While not a particular fan of either of the combatants, I prefer the city to be run in the interests of all our citizens, not the interests of the local power junkies.

John Sarad

Santa Barbara

• • •

Today there are 17 grieving families who have lost a child they most cherished to gun violence. Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., joins the long list of schools that have experienced gun violence.

Currently, we know that 15 other students were wounded. We mourn and extend our expressions of condolence to the families, the students, teachers and the community of Parkland. And at this moment, we must also be aware that every parent in America who has lost a child or a family member to gun violence relives those wrenching moments of their loss for the rest of their lives. Knowing you will never see your child live a full life, knowing you will never to feel the arms of your loved one around you.

The shooting of children in school should be unthinkable or unimaginable, but in America they are not. The Feb. 14 school shooting in Florida was the 18th in the United States in the first 44 days of 2018. More than two-thirds of schools regularly practice lockdowns or active shooter drills.

Once again our nation is experiencing shock, numbing grief and profound sorrow because of gun violence. Is this what defines America?

“Americans must find the courage to imagine a country where these massacres do not occur,” stated former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz. Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., addressed the Senate floor about the mass shooting: “Let me just note once again for my colleagues ... We are responsible for a level of mass atrocity that happens in this country with zero parallel anywhere else.”

“It’s long past time for our nation’s leaders to muster the focus, the outrage and the courage to do something about this public health and safety crisis.” — Prosecutors Against Gun Violence on Parkland school shooting.

There are those who will say that now is not the time to talk about banning “assault weapons” or the AR-15, the type gun used by the shooter. If not now when? Sandy Phillips, who lost her beloved daughter in the 20212 Aurora, Colo., massacre said, “I don’t want any more sorry or prayer, I want action!!!”

If you have finally reached that moment when you are ready to take action in your community, we invite you to join with Coalition Against Gun Violence, and #HonorWithAction, and contact your legislators:

» Call Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., at 415.393.0707 or 202.224.3841. Say you support S. 2095, Feinstein’s bill to ban “assault weapons” and high-capacity ammunition magazines.

» Call Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Calif., at 805.730.1710 or 202.225.3601. Say you support H.R. 2598, Carbajal’s Gun Violence Restraining Order, and the Senate companion bill, S. 1212. Say you also support H.R. 4240, the Public Safety and Second Amendment Rights Protection Act of 2017. He is a co-sponsor of this bill.

On Feb. 16, CAGV’s TVSB Guns in Our Society show featured Santa Barbara Unified School District trustee Isamel Paredes Ulloa, Goleta Union School District trustee Susan Epstein and Santa Barbara Response Network’s Jina Carvalho. The show is to be broadcast at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 24, 2:30 p.m. Feb. 25 and 5 p.m. Feb. 27.

Toni Wellen

Chairwoman, Coalition Against Gun Violence

Carpinteria

• • •

Mail Calls

