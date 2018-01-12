From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for Week Ending Jan. 12, 2018

I saw a report a few days ago that water reservoirs had failed, partly due to inability to turn generators on during the storm Tuesday morning, and this led to 8 million to 9 million gallons of water pouring out onto Montecito. I can’t find the report now but I can’t imagine, if this is what happened, that it was not a massive contributor to the mudslides, especially considering water lines are at the top of Hot Springs Road.

Can you please help me with information on this?

Suzannah Taylor

Santa Barbara

What unfolded this week is unbelievably tragic. Montecito appears to have been hit by a 100 year-plus rain event.

But I am now thinking what is our task: Highway 101 is NOT opening Monday. Schools in Montecito are going to be unaccessible and/or closed for many weeks. Transportation across Olive Mill Road is going to be difficult.

Now not to be negative, but a realist: If we default to normal California storm patterns for the next 2½ months or so left in the high-rain season, there are going to be problems again — hopefully, not as severe.

» Let us all get out of the way so the responders can clear the creeks, truck the junk out and clear the watercourses.

» Think about special-needs kids, the elderly and all those who need community support. Our normally excellent and devoted community support is going to be absolutely stretched to beyond any reasonable breaking point. Each of us who can needs to ask how can I pitch in and help?

» I hope our school systems (Summerland-Carpinteria, Santa Barbara and Goleta) can figure out how to accommodate the students so they do not lose a quarter or half a year.

» In closing, we are not done yet. Digging out is both a literal physical issue but also and much more important a figurative one: We have to pick up our community, wash off the mud, and get back to living.

We are all in it together. So figure out how you can pull on the rope!

Wayne Rosing

Santa Barbara

We are victims of the flooding in Montecito. I just read your article on the Cox Cable Repair Timetable. My question is, will the utility companies not charge us for the period of time during which we do not have their services? I sure hope so!

Cliff Ghersen

Santa Barbara

I just moved to Santa Barbara from Atlanta at my husband’s urging and a new job for him last week. It is breathtakingly beautiful, and we settled in a $3,250 condo on the Mesa. I was delighted to be living here despite the high cost of real estate.

This morning I walked to the UPS Store and was scared and startled by a pair of eyes peering at me from under a blanket where a homeless person had decided to lie down. Yesterday on State Street, I was unnerved by severely disturbed homeless men who were panhandling.

I was under the impression that this was a nice place with a high quality of life, but this problem is definitely going to impact tourism and the health of businesses in Santa Barbara.



Cindy Vann Layne

Santa Barbara

Sorry, I am in favor of readers comments. Readers frequently add new valuable information and/or another side of the story. Sometimes the Noozhawk authors don’t have time to write a complete story ... the readers can add with their comments.

I find it hard to believe that most people don’t want comments. I think most people would like both sides of the story ... and, sorry, I now feel the accuracy of your newspaper is less.

Grant Christensen

Orcutt

I, for one, am not in favor of your new story comments policy.

Yes, I know that many of the comments on Noozhawk articles were not civil, were uninformed or were too partisan to be meaningful.However, these comments were easy to ignore.

What I found useful in the comments was that occasionally there would be a kernel of truth in some of the comments. These kernels, whether they were opinions I agreed with or not, would often provide facts or an insight that I could not get elsewhere.

Also, I found it particularly useful to read the comments of people with whom I disagreed. Then I could weigh their opinions and determine whether their views had merit. These opinions influenced and shaped my own opinions. Not having the sometimes useful comments on your articles reduces the value of Noozhawk to the reader.

I hope you will consider reinstating the comments. Perhaps requiring names and addresses of commenters would temper some of the unacceptable behavior from the past.

Stephen Ferry

Santa Barbara

Another letter commending your decision to eliminate the anonymous comments section of the Noozhawk. These haters that you mentioned can still comment on an article by writing a letter to the editor. What's the problem with that? Oh, yes, we have to now identify who we are!



During the years I have commented on an article — and have been met with such vitriol and from the same people — that I have stopped.

Thank you for your new policy.

Catherine Duvendeck

Santa Barbara

