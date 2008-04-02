Friday, May 4 , 2018, 3:35 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 

‘From Streets to Studio’ Brings New Perspective to Art

Advocacy program coaxes teens to express themselves through art. Opening reception at Antioch University today.

By Kathy Kramer | April 2, 2008 | 7:20 p.m.

An artists reception Thursday evening will mark the opening of "From Streets to Studio," an exhibit of artwork emerging from participants of the Project Renaissance teen advocacy program. Antioch University, the show’s sponsor, will host the reception, and the work will be on display at the school throughout April.

Project Renaissance promotes positive self-expression and exploration through art. It provides a studio situation and mentorship in creative arts — painting, sculpture, ceramics, music, filmmaking and theater — in a group setting. The program encourages young people to address societal issues through their creativity as well as dialogue and group activities.

The teen artists also participate in leadership training workshops, educational symposiums with Antioch, neighborhood murals, field trips, community parties and other events.

The public is invited to meet these young artists and view their work at a special reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Antioch University, 801 Garden St.

Click here for more information or call Project Renaissance director Angela Kelly or artist in residence Carlos Cuellar at 805.541.7835.

Kathy Kramer is communications coordinator at Antioch University.

