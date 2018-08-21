Front Fire Burning East of Santa Maria May Not Be Fully Contained Until Sunday

The 900-acre Front Fire burning in Los Padres National Forest east of Santa Maria may not be contained until Sunday, and on Tuesday, Forest Service officials closed roads, trails and other areas in the Santa Lucia Ranger District threatened by the fire.

While the Front Fire grew quickly in the first few hours on Sunday, officials reported minimal growth on Monday and Tuesday.

The fire was reportedly 29-percent contained as of Tuesday night.

Highway 166 remains open to through traffic, after a 20-hour closure on Sunday into Monday that blocked three teachers in the Cuyama Joint Unified School District from reaching their classrooms for the first day of school.

The Southern California Incident Management Team 2 took over command of the incident Tuesday and estimated the fire would be fully contained on Sunday.

No structures have been damaged and three firefighter injuries have been reported, according to fire officials.

The Front Fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Rockfront OHV area near Highway 166 and Rock Front Ranch, and the cause is being investigated.

