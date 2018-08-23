Thursday, August 23 , 2018, 12:36 pm | Fair 74º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Front Fire Containment Up to 83% as Weather Aids Firefighters

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | August 23, 2018 | 11:14 a.m.

Four days after it sparked, the Front Fire burning east of Santa Maria has nearly been surrounded as crews get cooperation from Mother Nature.

As of Thursday morning, the fire on Los Padres National Forest land at the border of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties had burned 936 acres, with containment listed at 83 percent. 

Full containment is expected Sunday for the fire that started at approximately 1:30 p.m. Aug. 19 off Highway 166, near Rock Front Ranch and the forest’s off-highway vehicle area.

“Favorable weather is helping firefighters continue to strengthen and build the containment lines,” Forest Service officials said. “Steep uneven terrain and hazard trees are still a threat, so firefighter and public safety are top priorities.”

In addition to firefighter and public safety, other priorities include protection of red-legged frog habitat, major power lines and archaeological sites.

Since complete containment is imminent, some crews were being released to assist other fires. 

Among those being released were some personnel from the Santa Maria Fire Department.

“All members performed at a high level as we assisted our neighboring agencies. Good job!” agency representatives said on the Twitter page

The force battling the fire remained at 405 personnel, a number likely to drop further as the containment number rises.

Highway 166, which had closed for 20 hours earlier this week due to the fire, remained open Thursday.

Due to the fire and the presence of firefighting personnel and equipment, federal officials have issued a closure order for the Front Fire area covering roads and trails north of Highway 166 within and adjacent to the fire area, effective through December.

The closure order and map can be found by clicking here.

Forest Service representatives noted that wood and charcoal fires, fireworks, smoking and recreational target shooting are prohibited in the Los Padres National Forest. 

Also, hunting is not allowed in the fire closure areas. 

Forest Service officials said the cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

