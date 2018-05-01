Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 9:25 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Frontier Airlines Returning to Santa Barbara Airport with Flights to Denver

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | May 1, 2018 | 2:24 p.m.

Frontier Airlines service is coming back to the Santa Barbara Airport with flights to Denver, Colorado starting Aug. 21.

The airline will offer the nonstop service from the Santa Barbara Airport to Denver International Airport with flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

“With our new flights to Denver, we are making air travel more accessible and affordable for travelers to and from Santa Barbara and the surrounding area,” Frontier Airlines spokesperson Valerie Tyler said during the announcement Tuesday. 

Frontier Airlines will offer special introductory one-way fares as low as $49 on Tuesday and Wednesday, Tyler said.

She said the airline flies one of the youngest fleets in the industry and has almost 200 new planes on order. 

It isn’t the first time Frontier Airlines service has been offered in Santa Barbara.

“We are excited Frontier has decided it’s time to come back after a three-year absence,” Santa Barbara Airport Commissioner Karen Kahn said.

“Denver is a key destination for residents of this region and an easy, convenient connection point for all cities in the United States that Frontier flies to.”

Also on Tuesday, Allegiant Airlines announced it will expand its Santa Maria Public Airport flight service to Las Vegas from three days to four days a week, according to the San Luis Obispo Tribune.

Allegiant Airlines offers the service on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, and the airline will add a Monday flight starting in October.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 