Frontier Airlines Returning to Santa Barbara Airport with Flights to Denver

Frontier Airlines service is coming back to the Santa Barbara Airport with flights to Denver, Colorado starting Aug. 21.

The airline will offer the nonstop service from the Santa Barbara Airport to Denver International Airport with flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

“With our new flights to Denver, we are making air travel more accessible and affordable for travelers to and from Santa Barbara and the surrounding area,” Frontier Airlines spokesperson Valerie Tyler said during the announcement Tuesday.

Frontier Airlines will offer special introductory one-way fares as low as $49 on Tuesday and Wednesday, Tyler said.

She said the airline flies one of the youngest fleets in the industry and has almost 200 new planes on order.

It isn’t the first time Frontier Airlines service has been offered in Santa Barbara.

“We are excited Frontier has decided it’s time to come back after a three-year absence,” Santa Barbara Airport Commissioner Karen Kahn said.

“Denver is a key destination for residents of this region and an easy, convenient connection point for all cities in the United States that Frontier flies to.”

Also on Tuesday, Allegiant Airlines announced it will expand its Santa Maria Public Airport flight service to Las Vegas from three days to four days a week, according to the San Luis Obispo Tribune.

Allegiant Airlines offers the service on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, and the airline will add a Monday flight starting in October.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.