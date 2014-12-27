Series of Power Outages Plagues Santa Ynez Valley

A power outage in the Santa Ynez Valley left more than 200 customers without electricity for several hours Saturday.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. reported the outage occurred shortly after 5 a.m. in the area around Refugio Road and Santa Ynez Avenue.

While residents reported several outages, PG&E spokesman J.D. Guidi said the temporarily restored power actually stemmed from crews testing and making repairs that required energizing some lines while fixing the problem.

The utility initially said it hoped to restore power by 5:30 p.m. Saturday to customers, but did so before 4 p.m.

Guidi said the crews pinpointed the cause of the outage as an underground equipment failure in the area.

The outages came as chilly temperatures hit the Central Coast, with 32 degrees registered in Santa Ynez and Lompoc early Saturday, 28 degrees in New Cuyama, 35 in Santa Maria and Goleta, and 41 in Santa Barbara.

However, Guidi said it’s unlikely the cold weather contributed to the equipment failure that led to Saturday’s outage.

