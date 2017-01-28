Frost Advisory Issued for Santa Barbara County with Overnight Lows in 30s

Temperatures were expected to plunge into the low to mid-30s in parts of Santa Barbara County early Sunday, and the National Weather Service issued an overnight frost advisory for the western third of the county, from the South Coast west of Goleta north to the San Luis Obispo County line.

The frigid temperatures are forecast to last for several hours, and the advisory is in effect between 1 and 9 a.m. Sunday.

Residents were urged to bring pets indoors and to take measures to protect sensitive outdoor plants.

Among the recommendations from the county Office of Emergency Management:

» Protective measures to save crops and sensitive vegetation should be taken.

» Vulnerable animals and pets should be kept indoors in a house or barn.

» Exposed pipes should be wrapped to keep them from bursting.

The weather service said Sunday should warm up into the mid-60s to low 70s. Sunday night temperatures were not expected to be quite so low, settling in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Conditions are expected to be similar on Monday and Tuesday, but a chance of showers may develop by midweek, the weather service said.

