Local News

Inflatable Snowman Slashed, Second Frosty Stolen at Goleta Self Storage Facility

Patterson Self Storage manager asks for public's assistance finding the "kidnapped" outdoor decoration

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | December 16, 2016 | 3:44 p.m.
Alan Romero, a maintenance employee at Patterson Plus Self Storage in Goleta, stands beside Frosty No. 2 before it was stolen from the premises. Click to view larger
Alan Romero, a maintenance employee at Patterson Plus Self Storage in Goleta, stands beside Frosty No. 2 before it was stolen from the premises.  (Courtesy photo)

They say the third time’s a charm, and Patterson Plus Self Storage employees hope that’s true for a giant inflatable snowman displayed in Goleta.

A third snowman with a jolly happy soul will be installed soon at 5325 Calle Real, after two outside Frosty the Snowman holiday decorations were damaged and reported missing.

Employees were dismayed when Frosty No.1 was slashed in the middle of the night, and Frosty No. 2 was stolen on Wednesday.

“Someone slashed the first, took a knife and slit him a few weeks ago,” manager Trudi Carey said. “The second time — he’s kidnapped.”

Carey said a $25 Trader Joe’s gift card would be rewarded if someone returns Frosty No. 2 in good condition.

The plastic inflatable snowman was last seen wearing a thin red and green striped scarf, a black hat with red trim, three red dots on his stomach resembling buttons, and an orange pointy nose. 

Carey hopes the community will keep a lookout for the “grinch” vandal and report the person to police.

“It could be anybody,” Carey said. “We put the decoration up every year, and this has never happened before.”

Frosty No. 3 is en route to Santa Barbara and will be up next week.

Anyone with information about Frosty's whereabouts is asked to contact Carey at 805.964.7000 x107.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

