FSA Brings Annual Senior Expo to Earl Warren Showgrounds

Family Service Agency, a local nonprofit organization, is the new presenting sponsor for the Senior Expo of Santa Barbara, the county’s largest health and active aging fair.

Previously managed by Senior Programs of Santa Barbara, the 27th annual event will take place Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2015.

“We are grateful to Senior Programs of Santa Barbara for this wonderful opportunity,” said Lisa Brabo, executive director of Family Service Agency. “With more than 90 exhibitors offering new and creative ways to meet the needs of seniors, family members and caregivers, this annual event is a tremendous resource for our community.”

More than 1,000 seniors attend the Senior Expo held at Earl Warren Showgrounds each year. The event offers low-cost flu shots, health assessments, information for active seniors looking for everything from new fitness programs to financial services, as well as tips for those who need assistance getting around safely and affordably.

Platinum sponsors for the 2015 Senior Expo include Family Service Agency, Cottage Health, Sansum Clinic, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care and Organic Soup Kitchen.

Additional sponsors include Sharon Kennedy Estate Management and Stevens & Associates Insurance as Gold Sponsors and Casa San Miguel, DASH (Doctors Assisting Seniors at Home), Home Care Assistance, the Oak Cottage of Santa Barbara and Union Bank as Silver Sponsors.

Exhibitors are encouraged to register quickly, because spaces are limited.

Please visit www.seniorexposb.com or contact Expo Director Elizabeth Yingling at 805.963.0474 or [email protected].

— Melinda Johansson is the development and marketing manager for Family Service Agency.