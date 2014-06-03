Family Service Agency Ribbon-Cutting Celebrates Renovated Lobby, Junior League Donation

The Family Service Agency held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and check presentation last Wednesday to unveil its newly renovated lobby and to receive a donation of $11,000 from the New Member Class of the Junior League of Santa Barbara.

The ceremony and check presentation took place at the Family Service Agency’s headquarters at 123 W. Gutierrez St.

“We are grateful to this amazing group of women for the time and enthusiasm they have so selflessly given on behalf of Family Service Agency,” said Lisa Brabo, Ph.D., executive director. “Along with securing donated materials to renovate our reception area and library, they raised an additional $11,000 to support our Big Brothers Big Sisters program.”

According to Junior League president Angela Bolea, each New Member Class selects a nonprofit organization for which they raise funds and support in a variety of ways. Tiffany Allen, a new Junior League member, is a big sister with Big Brothers Big Sisters and advocated for the program.

The Family Service Agency’s renovation project involved generous contributions from several vendors, including Twenty Four 7 MSI, Carpeteria of Santa Barbara, AC Ramirez Flooring and Heritage Oaks Bank. Funds to support the Big Brothers Big Sisters program were raised by the New Member Class of the Junior League at their “Ride BIG” fundraiser held in March.

Established in 1899, the Family Service Agency has long been regarded as one of Santa Barbara County’s most reliable and effective nonprofit human service organizations. Each year, FSA programs ensure access for nearly 20,000 vulnerable individuals to food, shelter, and other basic needs, as well as youth mentoring and a wide-array of mental health programs. Big Brother Big Sisters of Santa Barbara County, a program of Family Service Agency, helps at-risk children ages 7 to 17 reach their full potential through one-to-one mentoring relationships built on trust, support and guidance.

For further information, please email [email protected] or call 805.965.1001 x256.

— Melinda Johansson is the marketing manager for the Family Service Agency.