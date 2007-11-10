Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 8:18 am | Overcast 53º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

FSS Graduates Celebrate Financial Independence

{mosimage}Family Self-Sufficiency program participants reach one of the biggest goals of their lives.

By | November 10, 2007 | 8:00 p.m.

A cozy celebration marked a momentous occasion for graduates of the Housing Authority of City of Santa Barbara’s Family Self-Sufficiency program Friday evening.

The modest setting and low-key ceremony at HASB’s Garden Court senior facility couldn’t disguise the importance of the event for Cassandra Lopez.

“I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for them,” she said, her voice cracking from emotion.

It was a sentiment repeated several times by the other graduates of the Family Self-Sufficiency program, run by the HASB. The graduates, once trapped on a treadmill of high bills and low-paying jobs and often the sole provider for their families, now came away more financially aware, disciplined about their money, and confident about their prospects.

It’s a confidence won after five years of coaching, guidance and goal setting, according to Frank Quezada, program director.

 “There’s no one-size-fits-all program,” he said. FSS is a suite of counseling, education and referrals for services tailored to the career goals of every participant. About 170 families have participated in the program. Thirty-five of them have bought a house in the area.

“We break the career goals up into smaller goals and identify the obstacles,” he said. That formula is helping get graduates like Brenda Bristol her master’s degree in clinical psychology from Antioch College while she singlehandedly raises her son, who has Asperger’s syndrome. 

"I wasn’t really doing anything, just taking care of my son," she said, of life before the FSS program. Now she lives in a place of her own and plans to open her own practice.

What it takes, said Quezada, is sometimes just a goal-oriented mindset and a lot of persistence.

“I’ve seen families who’ve given up on themselves become homeowners.”

On hand to support the graduates were friends and family, program administrators and local elected representatives, including Santa Barbara City Council members and Supervisor Salud Carbajal.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 