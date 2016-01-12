Monday, April 2 , 2018, 12:44 pm | Overcast 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Sports

Fuel Spill Closes Highway 101 Lane South Of Buellton

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | January 12, 2016 | 3:12 p.m.

One lane of Highway 101 remained closed for several hours Tuesday so crews could clean up a fuel spill after a tank fell off a passenger bus south of Buellton.

The California Highway Patrol said a strap holding a fuel tank failed as the bus traveled south on Highway 101, north of Highway 1 just before 8 a.m.

The fuel tank became dislodged from the bus, causing fuel to leak onto the roadway.

“This immediately caused the roadway to become slick,” the CHP said.

The driver of a white Chevrolet Cruze was following at an underdetermined distance behind the bus.

“The driver encountered the spilled fuel and as a result, lost control of the vehicle,” the CHP said. “The vehicle spun out of control until it collided with a dirt hillside and came to rest.”

No one was injured in the collision, the CHP said.

The bus reportedly belonged to the Chumash Casino Resort, according to CHP emergency dispatch reports. 

Approximately 40 gallons of fuel spilled on the roadway which caused one lane to be closed for several hours while Caltrans crews cleaned up the area. 

A crew from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department also responded to the incident. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 