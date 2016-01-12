Fuel Spill Closes Highway 101 Lane South Of Buellton

Sports

One lane of Highway 101 remained closed for several hours Tuesday so crews could clean up a fuel spill after a tank fell off a passenger bus south of Buellton.

The California Highway Patrol said a strap holding a fuel tank failed as the bus traveled south on Highway 101, north of Highway 1 just before 8 a.m.

The fuel tank became dislodged from the bus, causing fuel to leak onto the roadway.

“This immediately caused the roadway to become slick,” the CHP said.

The driver of a white Chevrolet Cruze was following at an underdetermined distance behind the bus.

“The driver encountered the spilled fuel and as a result, lost control of the vehicle,” the CHP said. “The vehicle spun out of control until it collided with a dirt hillside and came to rest.”

No one was injured in the collision, the CHP said.

The bus reportedly belonged to the Chumash Casino Resort, according to CHP emergency dispatch reports.

Approximately 40 gallons of fuel spilled on the roadway which caused one lane to be closed for several hours while Caltrans crews cleaned up the area.

A crew from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department also responded to the incident.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.