Highway 101 Lanes Reopened After Fuel Spill South of Carpinteria

A semi leaking diesel fuel shut down southbound Highway 101 south of Carpinteria on Friday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident was reported shortly after 9 a.m. near Mussel Shoals along the Rincon.

The fuel leak covered all three southbound lanes, prompting the shutdown, the CHP said.

At about 9:40 a.m., the left-hand lane was reopened, allowing traffic to proceed, albeit slowly and with considerable backups.

All lanes were reopened as of 12:15 p.m. after Caltrans cleaned up the spill, according to the CHP.

