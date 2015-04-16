Monday, April 30 , 2018, 1:00 pm | A Few Clouds 63º

 
 
 
 

FuelBox Co-Founders Share Their SBCC Story in Support of Campaign for Student Success

Dan Friedman and Robert Herr used their education from the SBCC Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation to start FuelBox, a consumer electronics development company. (SBCC Foundation photo)
By Jessica Tade for the SBCC Foundation | April 16, 2015 | 12:54 p.m.

Dan Friedman and Robert Herr were both looking for a dare-to-be-great situation when they met their second year at Santa Barbara City College. Both were ambitious, and both were looking for something to start and grow into a business.

They became engaged with the SBCC Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, learning from experienced entrepreneurs and benefiting from entrepreneurial programs. From the education they received, they founded FuelBox, a consumer electronics development company. Now nearly three years later, the company is on the verge of launching its first product.

Friedman and Herr are just one example of the talented, creative individuals who come to SBCC for affordable higher education, great classes, and access to career resources. The time they spent at the college afforded them the opportunity to learn from experienced educators so that they could create a business plan, determine tangible products, and turn their company into a brand.

"We started FuelBox in a classroom on the City College campus less than three years ago," Friedman said. "Today, we are a multimillion-dollar company. We would not be here without City College, and for that, we will always be grateful."

Friedman and Herr share their SBCC story in a short video available by clicking here.

Just like Friedman and Herr, there are many SBCC students pursuing their passions — everything from nursing to culinary arts to mathematics.

During the month of April, the SBCC Foundation is running its annual Campaign for Student Success, and is seeking the broadest possible participation from the community. Funds raised during this time enrich the academic experience.

When you support the campaign, you invest in students — the future of Santa Barbara. Make a donation today by clicking here.

— Jessica Tade is the marketing director for the SBCC Foundation.

