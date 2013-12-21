Fugitive Arrested After Chase, 3-Hour Search

A man wanted on a felony warrant was arrested Saturday after eluding authorities for several hours, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

An officer observed the suspect, Cornelio Alvarez Jr., 35, at about 1:30 p.m., driving in the area of Cook and Curryer streets, Sgt. Mark Streker said.

"An SMPD officer attempted a traffic stop near Main Street and Thornburg," Steker said. "Alvarez led officers on a brief pursuit, which terminated in the 500 block of West Orange, in the north alley."

Alvarez fled on foot and hid in a nearby apartment complex, Streker said.

After a three-hour search aided by a California Highway Patrol helicopter, a Santa Barbara County sheriff's K-9 unit and several Santa Maria officers, Alvarez was located and taken into custody.

He was booked on the felony warrant and several other charges, Streker said.

