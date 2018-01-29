Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 8:48 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Fugitive Arrested at Gunpoint on Roof of Santa Barbara Laundromat

Jovan Matthews was wanted on a $500,000 felony warrant for battery, kidnapping and false imprisonment charges

Jovan Matthews, 47, of Santa Barbara, who was wanted on a $500,000 felony warrant, was arrested Monday on the roof of an Eastside laundromat. Click to view larger
Jovan Matthews, 47, of Santa Barbara, who was wanted on a $500,000 felony warrant, was arrested Monday on the roof of an Eastside laundromat. (John Palminteri / KEYT News photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 10:57 p.m. | January 29, 2018 | 9:35 p.m.

A fugitive who was wanted on a felony warrant was arrested Monday afternoon on the roof of an Eastside laundromat, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Officers on patrol spotted Jovan Matthews, 47, of Santa Barbara riding his bicycle in the area of De la Guerra Street and Laguna Street shortly before 12:30 p.m., Sgt. Todd Johnson told Noozhawk.

Matthews had a $500,000 outstanding warrant for his arrest on charges of battery, kidnapping and false imprisonment stemming from a domestic disturbance, Johnson said.

Matthews fled from the officers, but was spotted again riding on the 900 block of East Haley Street, Johnson said.

He eventually ditched the bike and attempted to elude caption by running through residential yards.

He was spotted again on the 800 block of East Cota Street, and then on the 800 block of Bond Avenue.

Officers established a perimeter, and eventually located Matthews on the roof of the Wash 4 Less laundromat at 828 Bond Ave.

City firefighters were called in to provide ladder access to the roof, where Matthews was arrested at gunpoint without incident.

Because Matthews has a history of fleeing law enforcement and a potential for violence, he was secured to a Fire Department gurney and lowered to the ground, Johnson said.

He was transported to Santa Barbara County Jail, where he was booked on the warrant and charges of resisting arrest, Matthews said.

He was being held without bail Monday night, according to sheriff's Sgt. Daniel Calderon.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 