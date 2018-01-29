Fugitive Arrested at Gunpoint on Roof of Santa Barbara Laundromat

Jovan Matthews was wanted on a $500,000 felony warrant for battery, kidnapping and false imprisonment charges

A fugitive who was wanted on a felony warrant was arrested Monday afternoon on the roof of an Eastside laundromat, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Officers on patrol spotted Jovan Matthews, 47, of Santa Barbara riding his bicycle in the area of De la Guerra Street and Laguna Street shortly before 12:30 p.m., Sgt. Todd Johnson told Noozhawk.

Matthews had a $500,000 outstanding warrant for his arrest on charges of battery, kidnapping and false imprisonment stemming from a domestic disturbance, Johnson said.

Matthews fled from the officers, but was spotted again riding on the 900 block of East Haley Street, Johnson said.

He eventually ditched the bike and attempted to elude caption by running through residential yards.

He was spotted again on the 800 block of East Cota Street, and then on the 800 block of Bond Avenue.

Officers established a perimeter, and eventually located Matthews on the roof of the Wash 4 Less laundromat at 828 Bond Ave.

City firefighters were called in to provide ladder access to the roof, where Matthews was arrested at gunpoint without incident.

Because Matthews has a history of fleeing law enforcement and a potential for violence, he was secured to a Fire Department gurney and lowered to the ground, Johnson said.

He was transported to Santa Barbara County Jail, where he was booked on the warrant and charges of resisting arrest, Matthews said.

He was being held without bail Monday night, according to sheriff's Sgt. Daniel Calderon.

