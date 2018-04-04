Fugitive Big Bird Prompts Traffic Delays On Highway 101 Near Buellton

California Highway Patrol officers were in pursuit of a big bird — an ostrich or emu — on Highway 101 Tuesday afternoon, according to emergency dispatch reports.

The hunt for the fugitive started at 3:30 p.m. after it was spotted in the center divider on Highway 101 north of the Santa Rosa Road offramp.

At 5 p.m., CHP officers implemented traffic breaks to slow down traffic in the area until the critter could be captured.

Santa Barbara County Animal Services staff also was summoned to help corral the wayward animal.

