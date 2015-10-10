Santa Barbara County Wants Fugitives Randy Quaid, Wife Extradited after Vermont Arraignment

Advice

Couple detained at border crossing after fleeing to Canada 5 years ago to avoid charges in Montecito trespassing case

Santa Barbara County authorities have initiated extradition proceedings to return fugitives Evi and Randy Quaid to Santa Barbara, where they face criminal charges stemming from their 2010 arrest for allegedly squatting at a vacant house in Montecito.

The Quaids were detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents Friday night at a Vermont port of entry.

News reports say the couple was trying to return to the United States, but they were handed over to Vermont State Police after it was determined they were fugitives from justice and subject to extradition in the Santa Barbara County case.

The Quaids are being held in separate jail facilities in Vermont on $500,000 bail each. They are the subject of California arrest warrants on charges of felony vandalism, misdemeanor trespass and felony failure to appear while out on bail. Evi Quaid is also facing a charge of misdemeanor resisting arrest.

In a joint statement issued Saturday afternoon, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and the District Attorney’s Office said the Quaids are to be arraigned Monday in Vermont state court.

“The District Attorney’s Office has been in touch with law enforcement officials in the state of Vermont and has started the extradition process,” the statement said.

“It is the intent of the sheriff’s office and District Attorney’s Office that Mr. and Mrs. Quaid — either voluntarily or, if necessary, by a warrant from the governor of California — go through the judicial process.”

If the Vermont judge approves the extradition, the statement said, a sheriff’s Felony Fugitives Unit would coordinate their return to California to face the county’s charges.

Quaid and his wife were arrested Sept. 19, 2010, after they were discovered allegedly squatting at a Montecito home they once owned in the 1300 block of East Mountain Drive.

They were charged with felony vandalism and misdemeanor trespassing, and Evi Quaid was also charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest.

The couple was released on bail but they failed to attend four subsequent Superior Court hearings and instead skipped town. The charge of felony failure to appear while out on bail was added afterward.

The Quaids later turned up in Vancouver, British Columbia, saying they were in fear for their lives from a shadowy group they call the “Hollywood Star Whackers.” According to the pair, the group is responsible for the deaths of their friends and fellow actors, David Carradine, Heath Ledger and Natasha Richardson.

The Quaids claimed asylum in Canada and reportedly have been living in Montreal since 2013. CBC News reported that Quaid, 64, had been detained Tuesday by Canada Border Services agents.

Following his detention in Montreal, Evi Quaid posted on her YouTube account a previously recorded, profanity-laced video of the couple in which she attacks the Obama administration, the State Department, the Canadian government and the “entirely corrupt County of Santa Barbara” for alleged injustices. (Scroll down for the video. Strong language warning.)

At one point, she even scolds her husband, who can be seen in the background stretching and drinking from a champagne glass.

The Montecito trespassing case wasn’t the Quaids’ first brush with the law in Santa Barbara County.

They allegedly used an invalid credit card to pay a $10,000 hotel bill at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito in 2009. The couple later settled legal charges related to the incident.

Evi Quaid pleaded no contest to defrauding an innkeeper, was fined $10,500 in restitution, and was ordered to perform 240 hours of community service and to stay away from two Montecito hotels. The charges against Randy Quaid were dropped.

