Full-Containment Date for Sherpa Fire Delayed Until July 7

Cause of 7,474-acre blaze still 'under investigation,' believed to be accidental

An image captured by the Advanced Spaceborne Thermal Emission and Reflection Radiometer (ASTER) on the Terra satellite shows the burn scar of the Sherpa Fire. Vegetation-covered land is green in the false-color image, which includes both visible and infrared light. Patches of unburned forest are gray. Buildings, roads and other developed areas appear white. Click to view larger
An image captured by the Advanced Spaceborne Thermal Emission and Reflection Radiometer (ASTER) on the Terra satellite shows the burn scar of the Sherpa Fire. Vegetation-covered land is green in the false-color image, which includes both visible and infrared light. Patches of unburned forest are gray. Buildings, roads and other developed areas appear white. (NASA photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | June 27, 2016 | 9:44 p.m.

The Sherpa Fire is not expected to be declared fully contained until July 7, more than three weeks after it sparked to life in the tinder-dry chaparral high in Refugio Canyon on the Gaviota coast, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The 7,474-acre blaze west of Goleta was fueled by drought-parched vegetation that had not burned in more than 60 years, and was fanned by hot, dry winds.

It forced the evacuation of hundreds of rural residents and three campgrounds, and twice forced the shutdown of Highway 101 along the coast.

Only one structure, housing the water-treatment system for El Capitán State Beach, was destroyed, and most residents were allowed to return to their houses on Thursday.

The containment has been stuck at 93 percent for several days, owing to a particularly rugged section of terrain on the fire’s northeast flank.

"It’s that last 7 percent," said Andrew Madsen, a U.S. Forest Service spokesman, who noted that the terrain in that area makes it nearly impossible for hand crews and bulldozers to construct traditional containment lines.

"That’s a section that’s pretty much straight up and down," he said.

Daily flights and infrared mapping are identifying hot spots that ground crews are monitoring, while inaccessible areas of heat are being doused by water dropping helicopters.

The cause of the fire remained officially “under investigation.”

It is known from dispatch reports that the blaze began at about 3:30 p.m. June 15 near some buildings at Rancho La Scherpa, a Christian conference center on the 2500 block of Refugio Road near the top of Refugio Canyon.

Fire officials have said the investigation into the fire is not criminal, and sources have told Noozhawk the blaze was human-caused and accidental.

The spelling of the fire’s name has caused some confusion, as the letter “c” was left out of Scherpa when the incident was officially named shortly after it broke out, and fire commanders stuck with the misspelling.

Nine firefighters were injured, none seriously, fighting the blaze, which is now in mop-up and “suppression restoration” status.

The cost of battling the fire has exceeded $18 million, a number that is sure to rise.

Officials have said the firefighting effort protected more than $2 billion in property and assets.

Refugio State Beach and the private El Capitán Canyon campground reopened on Saturday, but El Capitán State Beach will remain closed until the water-treatment system can be replaced.

As of Monday, 152 people remained assigned to the fire, including five hand crews, seven engines, seven water tenders, and three helicopters. Those numbers are expected to continue declining in coming days.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

