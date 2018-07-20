Full Containment of Cruces Fire Near Gaviota Now Expected Saturday Morning

Firefighters say they now expect to have full containment of the Cruces Fire north of Gaviota by Saturday morning.

The blaze, which broke out Wednesday off Highway 1 west of Highway 101, blackened 77 acres and was 80-percent contained on Friday morning, said Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Officials previously had said they expected full containment by Friday evening, but moved the target to 8 a.m. Saturday.

The fire, burning north of Highway 1, prompted limited evacuations along San Julian Road, but no structures were damaged.

There were 75 fire personnel still assigned to the blaze as of Friday morning.

Cause of the fire remained under investigation.

