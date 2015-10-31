Full Containment of Gibraltar Fire Likely Sunday Night

Advice

Full containment of the Gibraltar Fire is expected Sunday night, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The blaze, which broke out early Thursday in the mountains above Montecito and Santa Barbara and charred some 21 acres, remained at 90-percent containment Saturday evening.

Although there were some gusty winds overnight, little fire activity was observed, officials said.

Crews spent the day Saturday strengthening existing containment lines and searching out hot spots.

Firefighters planned to be on patrol status overnight Saturday, and resume completing containment lines on Sunday.

Most fire resources have been released from the incident, but 60 people remain assigned to the blaze.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation.

