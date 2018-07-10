Tuesday, July 10 , 2018, 9:18 am | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Full Containment of Holiday Fire in Goleta Expected Tuesday Evening

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | July 10, 2018 | 7:39 a.m.

Full containment of the Holiday Fire in Goleta is expected by 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The 100-acre blaze, which was 95-percent contained Tuesday morning, is expected to be fully controlled by 6 p.m. Wednesday, assuming the winds cooperate, said Mike Eliason, a Fire Department spokesman.

Some 35 firefighters continue to mop-up and patrol the fire area, Eliason said, a number likely to drop to less than a dozen on Wednesday.

“Santa Barbara County Fire will then continue to patrol the area with one engine for several days,” Eliason said.

The Holiday Fire, which broke out Friday night amid triple-digit temperatures and gusty winds, destroyed 13 homes and damaged three others in the North Fairview Avenue area of Goleta.

It also destroyed 15 outbuildings, mainly barns and sheds.

Cause of the fire remained under investigation, Eliason said.

Some 59 customers remain without power in and around the fire area, according to the Southern California Edison Co. There was no estimate of when power would be restored.

