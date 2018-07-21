Full Containment of Windmill Fire near Buellton Not Expected Till Monday

Containment of the Windmill Fire near Buellton rose to 80 percent Saturday evening, but fire officials say it will be Monday morning before it is fully contained.

The 110-acre blaze broke out Friday afternoon just off Highway 246 west of Buellton, and burned primary north and east toward the Bobcat Springs Road area.

Evacuation warnings were issued for that area, but no structures were damaged.

While a fire of this size normally is contained fairly quickly, firefighters are being extra cautious due to the heat wave expected to hit Santa Barbara County beginning Sunday. according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The current containment target is 7 a.m. Monday, Zaniboni said.

Much of the area blackened was grassland, which is relatively easily extinguished, Zaniboni said, but there are a number of oak trees that can continue to smolder.

Crews were continuing to hunt out and douse those hot spots to make sure they can't spark a renewed fire once the hot and windy conditions kick in.

Temperatures into the 90s and above are expected Monday through Wednesday, with wind gusts to 25 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Cause of the fire remained under investigation.

