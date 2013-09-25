Full Spectrum Recovery & Counseling Offers Workshop for Compulsive Eaters

Full Spectrum Recovery & Counseling and Laura Hout, MA, IMF, are offering a fall workshop for compulsive eaters called “Beyond Overeating” beginning in October.

Incorporating ideas from Dr. Judith Beck, Dr. David Kessler and Geneen Roth, this eclectic no-holds barred group will cover emotional eating, junk food science and happy holidays eating strategies.

Participants will gain insights and awareness about the function of food in their lives, and practice research-based skills to help them thrive through the holidays — and for the rest of their lives. Workshop materials are included in the group fee.

This workshop is forming now and will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Mondays Oct. 7 to Nov. 29 for eight weeks at Full Spectrum Recovery & Counseling, 601 E. Arrellaga St., Suite 102. The fee for the workshop is $300.

For more information, contact Hout at 805.403.9585 or [email protected].



Full Spectrum Recovery & Counseling is known for its cutting-edge, compassionate approach in treating substance use disorders and process addictions (compulsive eating, shopping, gambling, Internet use). Click here for more about its services and programs.