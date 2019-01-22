Full Team Effort Gets Job Done for Bishop Diego Girls

Girls Basketball

Bishop Diego got more scoring contributions and it resulted in a 54-30 girls basketball win over Providence on Tuesday night in a Frontier League game.

Julia De La Cruz scored 24 to lead the way for the Cardinals, Sydney Naour scored nine, Taylor Pate had eight and Elliot Redkey added seven.

"I was pleased with how the starting five played tonight," coach Jeff Burich said. "It was a slightly different group and they played well at the start of the game and the third quarter."

Burich said freshman Yvette Rosales started and played well in the post at both ends of the court.

Jenny Bohlinger led Providence with 27 points.

Bishop Diego is 7-12 overall and 2-4 in league.