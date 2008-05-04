Fullerton Shuts Down UCSB in 11-1 Pounding

UCSB was unable to figure out Cal State Fullerton starter Cory Arbiso, as the right-hander three-hit the Gauchos in Sunday’s 11-1 loss at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium. The No. 12 Titans took two of three over the weekend, scoring three runs in three different innings Sunday. Four different Fullerton hitters recorded at least two RBIs, as Arbiso (9-2) won his ninth-straight game.

Fullerton (29-16 overall, 12-5 in Big West Conference play) was first to score, hitting a pair of home runs in the top of the fourth inning. After retiring Jared Clark, Gauchos starter Chuck Huggins walked designated hitter Brian Wilson. With one on and no outs, left fielder Gary Brown hit a home run that barely cleared the left field fence. Brown’s fourth long ball of the year gave the Titans a 2-0 advantage. Then, with two outs, catcher Dustin Garneau launched his third home run of the year high over the left field scoreboard to give Fullerton a 3-0 lead.

In the top of the fifth, Clark singled home lead-off hitter Josh Fellhauer to put the Titans in front, 4-0.

The Gauchos (30-16, 9-5) responded with their only run of the game in the bottom of the fifth, as catcher Chris McMurray hit a solo home run to deep left field. McMurray’s seventh jack of the year put the Gauchos on the board, 4-1.

Fullerton scored three times in the top of the sixth, increasing its advantage to 7-1. After an RBI single from Joel Weeks ran Huggins from the game, Fellhauer lined a two-run double down the right field line off reliever Michael Martin.

Huggins (7-2) left with five innings under his belt, and was unable to retire a Titan in the sixth.

UCSB was unable to mount any sort of comeback, as Arbiso faced only 30 batters through eight innings. He allowed only three hits and one earned run, while striking out six and walking two.

Fullerton extended its lead with a run in the eighth and designated hitter Brian Wilson smacked a three-run home run in the top of the ninth to put the Titans up, 11-1, which would prove to be the final score.

Click here for Sunday’s official box score and play-by-play.

UCSB next plays Pepperdine at 3 p.m. Wednesday, in Malibu.