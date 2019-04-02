Pixel Tracker

Fully Bilingual Art Exhibit Showing at Santa Barbara Public Library

By Gina DePinto for Santa Barbara County | April 2, 2019 | 4:46 p.m.
Isla Negra #8 by artist Mary Heebner.
Isla Negra #8 by artist Mary Heebner. (Mary Heebner)

Coinciding with the celebration of National Poetry Month in April, the Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture will host a new exhibit by internationally acclaimed artist Mary Heebner.

On the Blue Shore of Silence: Poems of the Sea by Pablo Neruda is a fine-art book created by Heebner. To mark National Poetry Month, the exhibit showcases all 12 folios of the book with handmade paper, letterpress and prints.

In 2004, Harper Collins/Rayo published a trade edition of Heebner’s book to mark what would have been Neruda’s 100th birthday.

Produced in partnership with the city of Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara Public Library, the exhibit is on view at Santa Barbara City Hall Gallery, 735 Anacapa St.

It is the first fully bilingual exhibit in the history of City Hall Gallery, with Neruda’s original poetry and English translation by Alastair Reid. In collaboration with the artist, the County Office of Arts and Culture produced bilingual didactic material.

A free public reception featuring remarks from Heebner and city Poet Laureate Laure-Anne Bosselaar is scheduled during 1st Thursday Art Walk, 5-7 p.m. April 4. Students from Adalante Charter School will recite the bilingual poems on display.

Heebner and her husband artist MacDuff Everton will offer a public workshop, A Marriage of Art and Life, at 7 p.m. April 3 at the Community Arts Workshop, 631 Garden St. Everton is a contributing editor and photographer at National Geographic Traveler.

The Santa Barbara Public Library has ensured a number of books by both Neruda and Heebner, including On the Blue Shore of Silence, are available to the public.

During April, the exhibit’s partners plan to facilitate several programs and events, including a short story vending machine presented by the Squire Foundation at the Santa Barbara Public Market; the Poetry Series at the library, and the announcement of the Tiny Libraries on State Street winner.

Heebner is a world-renowned abstract artist, writer and book artist. Her pieces are held in collections including at the U.S. Library of Congress, San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, Santa Barbara Museum of Art, British Library, Boston Athenaeum and Getty Research Institute.

Neruda was a Nobel Prize–winning Chilean poet who was once called "the greatest poet of the 20th century in any language." Born in Parral, Chile, in 1904, he was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1971.

Some of his early poems are in his first book Crepusculario (Book of Twilight - 1923), followed by one of his most renowned works Veinte poemas de amor y una canción desesperada” (Twenty Love Poems and a Song of Despair) in 1924.

Twenty Love Poems made Neruda a celebrity, and he thereafter devoted himself to verse. Neruda died in 1973.

For more about the Santa Barbara Public Library, visit www.sbac.ca.gov.

— Gina DePinto for Santa Barbara County.

 

