Fun and Fit: How Good Is Your Balance?

How good is your functional balance control? You can find out in under 2 minutes. You can also discover which of your three balancing systems is strongest.

I had fun trying the balance assessment below when I attended the first Functional Aging Summit in Phoenix this past week. Day one of the conference was dedicated to learning how to maximize physical function for the over-50 exerciser.

In order to know what to progress, we first need to establish baselines. It’s the ole’ “you don’t know where to go until you know where you are” approach. Ergo — Time to tackle fitness assessments that measure functional abilities such as static balance, dynamic strength and dynamic balance.

Test Instructions

My fun gets to be your fun. Try the following test, which assesses your ability to maintain static balance when one or more sensory systems are inhibited. Stand on both legs with your arms against your sides. Perform each of the four conditions for 30 seconds with someone else timing you and keeping an eye out in case you fall or need a hand. Stop the test if you:

» Raise your arms from your sides.

» Open your eyes in either of the two closed eyes tests.

» Lose your balance and need help to prevent falling.

Definitions of Sensory Systems

Before you begin, let’s define a few terms so you know which of your balance senses are fine and dandy or need development.

» Visual System: helps us interpret visual images. Pretty straightforward.

» Somatosensory System: conveys information about the state of the body and objects in our external environment through touch. This system also gives us input about the position and movement of our body parts through the stimulation of muscle and joints, aka proprioception.

» Vestibular System: senses spatial orientation for the purpose of coordinating movement with balance.

OK, now to find out which of these three senses are your best friends, and which (if any) need better buddying up. Ready, set, time yourself!

Condition 1) Eyes Open, Stable Surface

You are using your visual, somatosensory, and vestibular systems.

Condition 2) Eyes Closed, Stable Surface

You have pulled out your visual system, and are using just the vestibular and somatosensory systems.

Condition 3) Eyes, Open, Unstable Surface

Stand on a foam pad or BOSU ball, for example. You are dependent on your visual and vestibular systems in this case.

Condition 4) Eyes Closed, Unstable Surface

Again, using a foam pad or BOSU ball. You are relying on the vestibular system alone.

How many seconds were you able to last for each condition? Under which conditions did you have troubles?

Take the balance test. Record your results. Which of your balance senses were strongest? Weakest? Let us know in the comments below.

