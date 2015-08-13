Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 12:52 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Fitness

Fun & Fit: How Strong is Your Lower Body?

By Kymberly Williams-Evans, MA, Noozhawk Columnist | August 13, 2015 | 8:50 a.m.

Sit!

Wonder whether your lower body is functionally strong? Find out with this easy and quick Sit to Stand Test.

In under 10 minutes you will have read this post, taken the 30-second assessment, and discovered where you stand for your age and function for lower body strength.

“Where you stand.” Get it? Stop me before I hurt myself.

Oh, and this test was designed for the over-60 crowd, so if you are younger, you will have to estimate your results based on the score sheets below. Get ready to do a little math. Very little.

Balance and Strength Get Top Numbers

Stand!

Anyway, turns out that our post, “How Good is Your Balance,” leaped into position as one of our most popular.

So we figured why not offer another assessment. Nothing like finding out where you are in order to get to where you want to go!

All you need is a helper person (preferably an encouraging one who brings you a refreshing beverage and heeds your beck and call. Barring that, get whomever is handy and can count and run a stopwatch simultaneously.

You also need a chair, stopwatch, courage, brain and heart. (Who said the latter three in what classic movie?)

Get a standard height chair (seat at 17 inches) and place it against a wall so it does not slip.

Test Instructions

Now listen up peeeeples so you get the instructions right: Sit in the middle of the chair with your back nice and long, your feet flat on the floor, and your arms held to your chest and crossed to opposite shoulders.

Your goal is to stand up as many times as possible in the 30 seconds. You need to fully stand for a rep to count. Only complete stand ups count, not some partway, hunched over gig.

One exception — if you get more than halfway up when the clock runs out, you get to count that rep. Yup, we know — too generous.

Have your assistant cue you with “Ready, Set, Go!” Then jam on it! Don’t you want to score in the top percentile for your age group?

So are you Ready, set, ... wait. First, heed these tips so you can get the best, most accurate score possible:

Tips to Ace the Test

Click to view larger
(Fun & Fit graphic)

» Keep your elbows close to your body throughout the test. No swinging your arms. No pinching, no fighting, no hitting, no biting.

» Sit your behiney down each time. You should transfer your body weight to the seat with every repetition.

» Either brace your chair against the wall or have your minion support person hold it steady for the test’s duration.

» If you need to use your arms to stand, then you do not count those reps.

» Try one or two practice stand ups before timing yourself so you can execute good form.

Click to view larger
(Fun & Fit graphic)

Ready? Hit it!

How did you do? 

Getting Tested in Order to Conduct Tests

I practiced administering and analyzing this assessment when I attended the Functional Aging Summit as part of achieving my Functional Aging Specialist certification. Full credit and kudos to Cody Sipe Ph.D. and Dan Ritchie Ph.D., who conducted that event and offer programs such as Never Grow Old.

Click on this Noozhawk article to read more about what my functional aging certification means and what is going on in the fitness world for people over 50.

— Kymberly Williams-Evans, with identical twin Alexandra Williams, has been in the fitness industry since the first aerobics studio opened on the European continent. They teach, write, edit, emcee and present their programs worldwide on land, sea and airwaves. They co-write Fun and Fit: Active Aging Answers for Boom Chicka Boomers. You can currently find them in action leading classes in Santa Barbara and Goleta. Kymberly is the former faculty minor adviser at UC Santa Barbara for its fitness instruction degree offered through the Department of Exercise & Sport Studies; Alexandra serves as an instructor and master teacher for the program. Fun and Fit answers real questions from real people, so please send your comments and questions to [email protected].

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 