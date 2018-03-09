‘Fun-Raise’ at Page Youth Center on St. Patrick’s Day

The Page Youth Center will be the place to be for all St. Paddy Day revelers who want to have a great time while helping our local kids and the mudslide relief effort.

Doors open Saturday evening, March 17th, at 5:30 at the Page Youth Center, 4540 Hollister Avenue for St. Paddy’s at the Page, an evening of important fundraising, great casino games, the best Irish bar in town, scrumptious food by Holdren’s, fabulous live music to dance to by Santa Barbara’s new hottest band, The Academy, and desserts to die for by Rori’s Artisanal Creamery.

Don’t miss this opportunity to have fun AND help our local children.

The Page Youth Center’s sports programs for youth serve over 2,100 kids a year and provide scholarships for hundreds who might not otherwise be able to participate. These programs are especially important at this time in our society as they focus on building character and promoting healthy activities that create good citizens.

Tickets to this fun evening are available online at www.pageyouthcenter.org or by calling Wana Dowell, PYC Development Director at 805-617-4602.

The Page Youth Center is proud to announce that a portion of the evening’s revenues will be donated to the Santa Barbara Support Network.

Wana Dowell is the development director for the Page Youth Center.