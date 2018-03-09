Friday, June 29 , 2018, 12:11 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

‘Fun-Raise’ at Page Youth Center on St. Patrick’s Day

Basketball players show their enthusiasm at the Page Youth Center in Goleta. Doors open Saturday evening, March 17th, at 5:30 at the Page Youth Center, 4540 Hollister Avenue for St. Paddy’s at the Page.
Basketball players show their enthusiasm at the Page Youth Center in Goleta. Doors open Saturday evening, March 17th, at 5:30 at the Page Youth Center, 4540 Hollister Avenue for St. Paddy’s at the Page. (Page Youth Center photo)
By Wana Dowell for Page Youth Center | March 9, 2018 | 9:47 a.m.

The Page Youth Center will be the place to be for all St. Paddy Day revelers who want to have a great time while helping our local kids and the mudslide relief effort.

Doors open Saturday evening, March 17th, at 5:30 at the Page Youth Center, 4540 Hollister Avenue for St. Paddy’s at the Page, an evening of important fundraising, great casino games, the best Irish bar in town, scrumptious food by Holdren’s, fabulous live music to dance to by Santa Barbara’s new hottest band, The Academy, and desserts to die for by Rori’s Artisanal Creamery.

Don’t miss this opportunity to have fun AND help our local children.

The Page Youth Center’s sports programs for youth serve over 2,100 kids a year and provide scholarships for hundreds who might not otherwise be able to participate.  These programs are especially important at this time in our society as they focus on building character and promoting healthy activities that create good citizens.  

Tickets to this fun evening are available online at www.pageyouthcenter.org or by calling Wana Dowell, PYC Development Director at 805-617-4602.  

The Page Youth Center is proud to announce that a portion of the evening’s revenues will be donated to the Santa Barbara Support Network.

Wana Dowell is the development director for the Page Youth Center.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 