Beach Volleyball

Fund Drive Started for Sand Volleyball Courts at Dos Pueblos in Memory of Sam Wopat

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 12, 2019 | 10:06 a.m.

A fundraising drive has been started to construct a sand volleyball complex at Dos Pueblos High in the memory of alum Sam Wopat.

Sam and Carly Wopat Click to view larger
Sam and Carly Wopat led Dos Pueblos to a CIF Division 1A volleyball title in 2009. (Presidio Sports file photo)

The “Twin Palms” three-court complex will be located adjacent to Scott O’Leary Stadium, on the north end of the on-campus facility. 

The fundraising goal is $200,000. Donations can be made at give.dphsfoundation.org.

Sam Wopat and her twin sister Carly were volleyball standouts at DP, leading the Chargers to back-to-back CIF finals in 2008 and 2009, and to the 1A Division championship in 2009.

Carly was named CIF Player of the Year in 2009 and Sam was selected to the All-CIF Division 1A First Team.

The sisters both received scholarships to Stanford.

In March of 2012, Sam died of suicide. She was 19.

“It has been seven years of a grief journey that has led us to where we are today,” mom Kathy Wopat says on the fundraising page at give.dphsfoundation.org.

Click to view larger

She calls the project “an opportunity to create a positive difference. …Building a sand volleyball court complex on their high school campus would be a huge source of happiness, light and life.”’

Kathy Wopat told Noozhawk: “This complex will be built on hope. Hope that as we challenge the stigma and have those uncomfortable conversations, we remind our youth that they need other people, and that tomorrow does indeed exist. 

“You matter. Your story is important. You are not alone.”

Donations in any amount are appreciated. A donation of $500 or more will receive tiles on a donor wall at the complex.

To donate product or services “in kind,” contact Kathy Wopat at [email protected]

